Diana Penty Arrives At Milan Fashion Week Looking No Less Than A Chic Business Lady In A Pant Suit

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | February 28, 2026

At a fashion week dominated by dramatic silhouettes and bold experiments, Diana Penty chose quiet power at the Milan Fashion Week during the Tod’s Women’s Fall–Winter 26/27 show

The Bollywood actress stepped out in Look 20 from Tod's Spring–Summer 2026 collection, featuring a timeless black-and-white pantsuit that oozed boss lady energy

She paired a crisp white zipper top with a tailored black blazer and matching trousers, creating a sharp monochrome palette that felt both modern and classic

Ditching jewellery, Diana clinched her waist with a sleek black belt and carried the white Tod’s Di Bag Folio

Elegant slingback heels and classic black sunglasses completed the look, giving it a boardroom-meets-runway vibe

Keeping things minimal, Diana opted for subtle makeup with a fresh base, softly softly flushed cheeks, brushed brows and muted lips

Her hair was styled in a middle-parted messy low bun, reinforcing the understated, chic aesthetic

