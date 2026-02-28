Diana Penty Arrives At Milan Fashion Week Looking No Less Than A Chic Business Lady In A Pant Suit

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | February 28, 2026
At a fashion week dominated by dramatic silhouettes and bold experiments, Diana Penty chose quiet power at the Milan Fashion Week during the Tod’s Women’s Fall–Winter 26/27 show
The Bollywood actress stepped out in Look 20 from Tod's Spring–Summer 2026 collection, featuring a timeless black-and-white pantsuit that oozed boss lady energy
She paired a crisp white zipper top with a tailored black blazer and matching trousers, creating a sharp monochrome palette that felt both modern and classic
Ditching jewellery, Diana clinched her waist with a sleek black belt and carried the white Tod’s Di Bag Folio
Elegant slingback heels and classic black sunglasses completed the look, giving it a boardroom-meets-runway vibe
Keeping things minimal, Diana opted for subtle makeup with a fresh base, softly softly flushed cheeks, brushed brows and muted lips
Her hair was styled in a middle-parted messy low bun, reinforcing the understated, chic aesthetic
