Celebrate World Vegan Day With A Healthy Pancake Recipe For Breakfast

Veganism is a comprehensive ideology and lifestyle dedicated to minimizing or eliminating any involvement in animal exploitation and suffering, primarily in the realm of nutrition and dietary choices. Those who adhere to a vegan way of life abstain from the consumption of animal-derived products, such as meat, dairy, eggs, and honey, frequently opting for plant-based alternatives instead.

November 1 is celebrated as World Vegan Day, and the best way to celebrate the day is to have home-cooked vegan meals.

If you are skeptical about trying out vegan food, think twice, as vegan food is tasty yet healthy. Not just that, vegan food is something that is very easy to cook and doesn't involve much time.

So, if you want to try out some vegan food, what better than World Vegan Day? Here is an easy recipe to try at home:

Vegan Matcha Pancake

Check out this vegan matcha pancake by Chef Rahul Ramnani from Tokyo Matcha Bar & Ritual Café.

Ingredients

1. All-purpose flour

2. Matcha powder

3. Sugar

4. Baking powder

5. Salt

6. Almond milk

7. Coconut oil (or olive oil)

8. Vanilla extract

Method

In a large mixing bowl, combine 200 grams of all-purpose flour, 10 grams of matcha powder, 20 grams of sugar, 8 grams of baking powder, and a pinch of salt.

In a separate bowl, mix the 240 ml of almond milk (or any plant-based milk), 30 ml of coconut oil, and 5 ml of vanilla extract. Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and stir until just combined. Be careful not to overmix; a few lumps may remain.

Heat a non-stick pan over medium heat and lightly grease it with oil of your choice or vegan butter. For each pancake, pour about 1/4 cup of batter onto the pan. Cook until you see bubbles on the surface, then flip the pancake and cook until it is golden brown on both sides. Repeat with the remaining batter.

Serve your vegan matcha pancakes with your favorite toppings, such as fresh fruit, maple syrup, or vegan yogurt.

Enjoy your delicious vegan matcha pancakes!

