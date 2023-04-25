Celebrate the summer with these 4 tips for the perfect sundowner

With summer officially being here, a hot yet pleasant wind of change seems to be in the air – welcoming with it the promise of longer and brighter days complemented with dreamy sunsets that you simply do not want to miss out on. And what’s a better way to celebrate this excitement than by hosting the coolest sundowner of the season yourself?

This weekend, give a summery twist to your celebrations with these tips to help you host the perfect summer sundowner that will truly be one for the books.

Set the vibe with a spectacular view:

Nothing is more reminiscent of a memorable sundowner than a mesmerising view of the sunset. While an open terrace or a spacious balcony make for a classic choice, consider switching things up by moving the party indoors. Move the furniture around, make space for some cozy and comfy floor cushions, top it all off with some mood lighting with warm lights, candles, or lamps – and Voila! Your space is now summer soirée ready.

Propose a summery dress code for an even brighter celebration:

As days get brighter and fabrics get lighter, there are plenty of vibrant colors and quirky prints to choose from. Double down on the summer celebration with themed dress codes – propose bright flip-flops or floral print themed outfits to instantly brighten up the day. For those planning their bash outdoors, a color-based theme for sunglasses can add a twist of comfort and vibrancy to your evening in equal parts!

Keep it cool with refreshing summer drinks:

A quirky refreshments corner with thematic beverages can really amp up the fun factor of your party and keep your guests feeling cool in more ways than one! Prepare a summer themed menu with playful names for your drinks to emulate the joyous vibe of the season. If you want to keep it simple, stock up on refreshing summer drinks like Breezer which comes in a variety of flavors including Watermelon Mint and Breezer Bliss range of Juniper N-Lime and Lemony Iced Tea, to top the day off with a vibrant and flavorful twist.

Tune into seamless fun with playlists for everyone:

Music that makes everyone groove is an important make-or-break factor of any good party. Seamless music means seamless fun, which is why it is important to come prepared. Whether your plan is indulging in mid-week relaxation or partying the night away with a full-blown weekend extravaganza, a pre-prepared playlist can really help you ace the vibe, without disrupting the experience. If ‘more the merrier’ is your jam, get everyone to contribute – plan ahead and make a collaborative playlist with your guests for the perfect icebreaker for all!