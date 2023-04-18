World Heritage Day 2023: 5 unique Indian heritage designs to decorate your home

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 18, 2023
India is a country with a rich cultural heritage that spans thousands of years, and its diverse history has left behind a treasure trove of unique designs that can be used to decorate your home. If you're looking to add a touch of Indian heritage to your home, Decency Chakma, Head of Design at Nesterra suggets five unique Indian heritage designs that you can consider
Kashmir Paisleys: Kashmir paisleys, also known as Kashmiri or Kashida paisleys, are a type of intricate and decorative motif that originated in the Kashmir region of India. They are commonly used in textiles, especially in shawls, carpets, and other woven or embroidered fabrics. They have a long history and are considered an important part of Kashmiri culture and heritage
The art of creating Kashmir paisleys requires skilled craftsmanship and attention to detail, often passed down through generations of artisans. Kashmir paisleys have gained worldwide recognition and are used in a wide range of applications beyond textiles, such as home furnishings, fashion accessories, and even in modern art and design
Block Printing: Block printing is a traditional Indian textile printing technique that involves using carved wooden blocks to print intricate designs on fabric or paper. This technique has been practiced in India for centuries and is known for its detailed and repetitive patterns
Block-printed fabrics can be used to create cushion covers, tablecloths, curtains, or even framed as wall art. The unique and timeless designs of block printing can add a touch of elegance and heritage to any room in your home
Aari Stiching: Also known as tambour embroidery or hook embroidery, is a traditional Indian hand embroidery technique that involves using a hooked needle to create intricate and decorative designs on fabric. The word "aari" refers to the hooked needle that is used in this embroidery technique. Aari stitching can be used to create various types of motifs and patterns, including floral designs, paisleys, geometric shapes, and intricate borders
It can also be combined with other embroidery techniques, such as zari work (metallic thread embroidery) and beadwork, to create even more elaborate and stunning designs and is commonly used to embellish fabrics such as silk, chiffon, georgette, and satin, and is often used in home decor items. It is known for its fine detailing and delicate appearance
Jaali Work: Also known as lattice or filigree work, is a traditional Indian architectural design that involves creating intricate patterns by cutting, carving, or perforating materials such as wood, stone, or metal. Jaali work is commonly used in windows, screens, and partitions in Indian homes, palaces, and mosques
You can incorporate Jaali work into your home decor by using carved wooden panels as room dividers, decorative screens, or even as wall art. The delicate and intricate designs of Jaali work can add a touch of elegance and sophistication to your home
Pichwai Paintings: Pichwai paintings are a traditional art form from Rajasthan, India, known for their intricate paintings of Lord Krishna. These paintings are usually done on cloth or paper using natural pigments, and they depict various scenes from Krishna's life
You can use Pichwai paintings as wall art, or even as focal points in your home by framing them and placing them in prominent areas
