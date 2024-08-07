Cats Can Mend A Broken Heart? Know How Felines Can Help With Stress And Mental Health

Canva

There is a reason why Cats are worshipped in Egypt. Well, sources say that they did not worship the felines but they did believe in a certain breed of cat. They believed that the Abyssinian, breed of domestic cat, probably of Egyptian origin, that has been considered to approximate the sacred cat of ancient Egypt more closely than any other living cat.

Cats and humans have a sacred relationship. Often cats are referred to as selfish and emotionless creatures only because they are not as clingy as dogs are. They won't come to greet you at the door when you come back home. They do possess some 'cattitude' if you look at it but there is no better feeling in the world than having your cat purr in your lap. To have them feel comfortable around you is a satisfaction in itself.

How cats can sense your discomfort?

It is proven that cats have a sixth sense and healing powers that makes them sniff any disease or mishap from far away. They can even sense when you are emotionally drained, depressed, or anxious. They will linger around you and try to comfort you. Cats have magical purrs that can calm your nerves and instantly make you feel good.

Canva

Whether you are feeling anxious or going through a heartbreak, your cat can sense it and he/she will try to support you by purring loud when they're in physical contact with your body. Most cats do not leave you alone when you're feeling low. They try to absorb all the negative energy while trying to comfort you.

Canva

How cats can help with productivity?

In an exclusive interview with Glamour, Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong'o spoke about how she went from hating cats to adopting one. She mentioned how her cat, Yoko, helped her during her breakup. She mentioned how her cat helped her come out of a dark phase in her life.

The unconditional love and companionship of cats can help stress, loneliness, and even anxiety. Most importantly, their presence never you feel like you're alone. They also provide you great entertainment with their humourous stunts.