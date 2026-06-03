'Carry Me Back' Drive Launched At Kedarnath To Cut Waste 

Kedarnath Launches 'Carry Me Back' Waste Management Drive |

In a significant step towards environmental conservation, authorities at Kedarnath have launched the 'Carry Me Back' waste management drive to tackle the growing problem of dry waste generated during the annual pilgrimage season. The initiative aims to encourage devotees and tourists to take responsibility for the waste they produce and help preserve the fragile Himalayan ecosystem. The initiative has been taken under the supervision of District Magistrate Vishal Mishra in the form of 'Carry Me Back' for waste disposal in Kedarnath Dham.

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About the 'Carry Me Back' initiative

The "Carry Me Back" initiative (or Carry Me Back Yatra) in Kedarnath was launched by the Rudraprayag district administration in collaboration with the environmental organisation Healing Himalayas Foundation and Sulabh International. Kedarnath, one of the most revered pilgrimage sites in India, attracts lakhs of visitors every year. While the influx of pilgrims boosts local tourism and religious activities, it also leads to the accumulation of plastic bottles, food wrappers, and other non-biodegradable waste along trekking routes and around the temple premises. Managing this waste has become a major challenge for authorities.

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Dry waste to dump in Gaurikund

Under this initiative, pilgrims are voluntarily participating in the cleanliness drive by bringing dry waste with them to the Gaurikund. The initiative has been launched with the aim of making the dham garbage-free so that the Himalayas are protected and an eco-friendly environment. Devotees only have to bring waste from Kedarnath to Gauri Kund and the rest will be taken care by the Swajal department and then the Sulabh department will carry the procedure of waste management in an eco-friendly way.

Kedarnath Yatra paused amid rainfall

On May 31, Uttarakhand experienced bad weather conditions. According to officials, persistent rain increased the risk of landslides, falling rocks and road blockages along the pilgrimage route and because of that, the Kedarnath pilgrimage was paused. Devotees had stopped at designated locations until weather conditions improved and the route was declared safe for travel. The IMD had issued an Orange alert on Sunday. Disaster management teams, police personnel and local administration officials deployed to monitor the situation and assist stranded pilgrims and the pilgrimage resumed after the weather clearance.

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About Kedarnath

The Kedarnath Yatra attracts lakhs of devotees every year, especially during the Char Dham pilgrimage season. Situated in the Garhwal Himalayas at an altitude of over 11,000 feet, Kedarnath is one of the most significant temples dedicated to Lord Shiva. The temple, which is located in the Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand, is also part of the Panch Kedar dedicated to Lord Shiva.

The other panch kedar includes Tungnath, Madhyamaheshwar, Rudranath, and Kalpeshwar. Recently. The temple gates have been opened for devotees for the divine darshan, but due to the bad weather and continuous rainfall, the yatra has been temporarily halted in the Rudraprayag district.