Capturing the Beauty of the Wild: The Challenges and Rewards of Wildlife Photography with Priyanka Agarwal

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 23, 2023, 07:37 PM IST
Wildlife photography is a challenging and rewarding field, requiring patience, quick reflexes, and a deep understanding of the subject. Priyanka Agarwal, an experienced wildlife photographer, has spent her time in the densest of forests to capture the beautiful beasts that lurk deep inside.

According to Priyanka, timing is key when it comes to wildlife photography. "You cannot change the environment according to your needs, or cannot ask the wild animal to pose for the camera. You need to have quick reflexes to seize the moment which is perfect, and that takes a lot of efforts and mastery over the craft," she says.

But it's not just about capturing that perfect shot. Priyanka believes that spending time in nature and observing wild animals in their natural habitat is crucial for becoming a successful wildlife photographer. "When you want to capture the best moments in the wild, it's not just enough to take your camera and get it set on a particular spot and wait for that perfect moment. You need to know a lot about the subjects to maximize your chances of capturing the best shots," she explains.

For Priyanka, wild cats are her favorite subject and her Instagram (@priagarwal) is filled with her breathtaking captures that has been widely appreciated. She concludes by saying, "if given a choice to spend her life in the lap of luxury or amidst the tough environment of the jungles, she would always choose the latter."

In conclusion, wildlife photography is not just about capturing that perfect shot, but also gaining a deep understanding of the subject. Priyanka Agarwal's work is a testament to the patience and dedication required to excel in this field. Her Instagram is a must-see for anyone interested in wildlife photography and her photos give a glimpse of her extraordinary work.

