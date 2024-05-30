Cannot Survive Without AC? Here's How Long Exposure To Air Conditioner Affects Your Health & Ways To Reduce It

Canva

Without heatwaves getting extreme with every passing year, air conditioners have become a need. Earlier in the days, having AC's at your homes were a sign of luxury. But today, it has become more of necessity. If you recall the events of your day, you will hardly come across times when you were not in an air conditioned space.

Although we continue to use air conditioners in order to escape the scorching heat, it is also important to understand the adverse effects it can have on our body in the long run and how we can prevent it to maintain a balance between comfort and health.

Side Effects Of Long Exposure To Air Conditioners

Stiffness in Muscles and Joint Pain

The ice chilled air that comes out of the air conditioners can make your muscles stiff and cause joint pains. People who are sensitive to temperature changes are prone to this. Prolonged exposure to AC can lead to decrease in blood flow to muscles and joints, causing stiffness and pain. People who have arthritis are more prone to these effects of AC.

Dry Skin and Eyes

Air-conditioned environments reduce moisture in the air. Being exposed to AC's for long hours can lead to dry skin and eyes. Where there is lack of moisture in the air, it can make your akin dry, itchy and irritable. Dry eyes due to low humidity can cause irritation, red eyes and discomfort.

Respiratory Complaints

Air circulates through closed spaces via AC's that consist of allergens and dust. People with existing respiratory conditions such as asthma might experience discomfort after spending long hours in AC. Moreover, AC's can cause respiratory infections in a closed or poor ventilated space.

Headaches

Long term exposure to air conditioners can cause blood vessels to constrict, leading to decreased blood flow to the brain. This can cause headaches. Human bodies have natural thermoregulation process and the cool air from the air conditioner disrupts this process, leading to fatigue.

Steps to Reduce The Harmful Effects Of Air Conditioners

Set AC to optimal temperature

Set your air conditioner to moderate temperature and install a humidifier to retain the moisture in the room. You can avoid dry eyes and skin with this.

Regular Ventilation and Cleaning

Make sure the closed spaces are cleaned regularly and are also well ventilated. Open doors and windows when the weather looks bearable and allow fresh air to circulate in the closed space.

Take Breaks From Air Conditioned Environments

Try to spend time outdoors so that your body is also adapts to natural temperatures. Maybe a short walk break during work might help. This will help with better blood flow throughout your body.

Stay Hydrated

Drink enough water to maintain healthy skin and overall well-being. Consuming more water can help in keeping your skin moisturised even in dry conditions caused due to AC's.