Canada Cha Raja 2026 Cancelled Last-Minute Due To Venue Permit Issue; Ganeshotsav Celebrations To Return In 2027 |

As Ganeshotsav fills streets, homes and pandals across India with devotion and festive cheer, the celebration has also found a strong following among Indian communities abroad. From elaborate decorations to cultural programmes and community gatherings, Ganeshotsav is celebrated with enthusiasm in several parts of the world.

However, devotees of Canada Cha Raja will have to wait until next year to welcome Bappa, as the popular Ganeshotsav celebration in Canada has been cancelled for 2026 due to an unexpected venue permit issue.

The organisers shared the announcement on Thursday, September 17, informing devotees and supporters that this year’s celebrations would not take place. According to the official statement, the venue’s permit was cancelled unexpectedly at the last minute, leaving the organisers with insufficient time to arrange an alternative location.

“With a heavy heart, we announce that Canada Cha Raja 2026 will not take place this year,” the organisers said in their statement. They clarified that the permit cancellation was unrelated to Canada Cha Raja and that the short notice made it impossible for them to proceed with the planned celebrations.

The cancellation comes as a disappointment for the many devotees, families, volunteers, vendors, sponsors, artists and supporters who had been looking forward to coming together to celebrate Ganpati.

“This is not the outcome we had hoped or prayed for,” the organisers added, acknowledging the disappointment among the community.

Despite the setback, Canada Cha Raja has assured devotees that the celebrations are only taking a pause and will return next year. The organisers announced that Canada Cha Raja will return on September 3, 2027.

They also revealed that preparations for the next edition have already begun, promising an even bigger celebration when Bappa returns to Canada.

“While this chapter ends sooner than we had hoped, our journey does not,” the organisers said, adding that they will begin sharing updates about Canada Cha Raja 2027 as early as next week.