Can Invisible Aligners Replace The Traditional Fixed Braces?

The invisible aligner has been increasingly sought after by people of different ages. The treatment is constantly praised for its advantages and stands out for factors such as comfort, agility and discretion. But can this type of aligner replace the traditional fixed device?

If you have this question, continue reading and find the answer to this very common question!

35% of the population needs orthodontic treatment

According to the most recent research, about 35% of the population needs to use orthodontic braces. According to dentists, the origin of the problems is multifactorial and it is recommended that care begin as soon as possible. But another factor has been drawing attention. The increase in demand for solutions such as the invisible aligner has grown considerably. Furthermore, it is estimated that practically half of the people who use this type of device are over 30 years old.

In fact, discretion should be a factor influencing preference. After all, more mature people and with certain professions that require a more serious appearance, do not consider using metal appliances, with wires and brackets. In addition, many people who were previously unable to undergo the treatment and today decided to align their teeth, choose Invisalign braces or other invisible aligner for its practicality throughout the process. In fact, with the cutting-edge technology used in the procedure, it is possible to reduce costs and deliver results in surprising deadlines.

Finally, there are also cases of people who had conventional braces treatment when they were younger, but their teeth became crooked again over the years. Thus, to have a straight smile again, they opt for the aligner, which offers the differentials that we will mention throughout this article.

Can the invisible aligner replace the traditional fixed appliance?

According to experts, clear aligners can replace fixed braces in most cases. By the way, they are an excellent solution for tooth movement.

In general, the use of the invisible aligner is indicated for several problems, such as: diastema, dental crowding, crossbite and overbite. In this way, the aligners, which are made with comfortable and easily adaptable aligners, gradually move the teeth until they reach the ideal position predicted by the orthodontist.

The procedure has steps that begin every two weeks, with the exchange of aligners. The replacement of the aligners can be done by the patient himself, who receives in his orthodontic kit all the information necessary to carry out this task without any difficulty. Therefore, the aligner can replace the conventional fixed device. Also, there are differences between the two treatments that you deserve to know about. Therefore, we will list the main ones below.

Differences between the invisible aligner and fixed braces

In fact, the need to undergo orthodontic treatment is a reality in many people's lives. After all, who doesn't want to have a well-aligned smile, right? But one of the biggest questions is which treatment to choose. Therefore, we want to present you with factors that show that the invisible aligner offers great advantages compared to the traditional fixed device. Look:

Discretion

Invisible aligners are virtually imperceptible and do not change the look. However, fixed appliances have metal parts that stand out in the smile.

Practicality

Those who wear the clear aligner can remove it to eat and brush their teeth. In this way, there are no dietary restrictions and the patient's oral health is not harmed. Because, in this case, it is possible to carry out a more detailed cleaning and without any impediment.

Predictability

Likewise, the aligners method has latest technology, with 3D planning and resources that ensure that the patient sees exactly how the smile will look after the treatment.

Invisible aligner comfort

Unlike fixed braces, the invisible aligner has no metal parts and does not cut or hurt your mouth. In addition, comfort can be taken advantage of from the beginning of the treatment, which performs digital scanning and eliminates the need to make molds with uncomfortable plaster and clay.

Agility

The speed of the procedure is one of its biggest highlights. After all, treatment with clear aligners is much faster and doesn't take years. Thus, it is possible to have the smile aligned between 6 and 10 months.

Likewise, those who choose this option do not need to go to the office every month for maintenance appointments. Therefore, the indication is that the visits occur only every two months.

Lower cost

Finally, as much as many people think that the price of the invisible aligner is too high, it offers excellent value for money.

After all, there are no additional expenses during treatment. Well, the procedure eliminates expenses with frequent trips to the clinic and extra costs due to the breakage of some part.

Therefore, if calculated considering the treatment time, the aligners are, on average, 30% cheaper than the fixed braces.

