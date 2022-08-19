Call of Duty: Mobile, PunchLab, Sticker Maker Studio... Top picks of the week

Call of Duty: Mobile

The game boasts console quality HD gaming on your phone with customisable controls, voice and text chat with your friends, and thrilling 3D graphics and sound. Experience this iconic franchise, now on your phone so you can play on the go. There will be fresh content release with every season with new game modes, maps, themed events and rewards so it never gets old. Every season expands the story in the Call Of Duty universe and brings new content for everyone to enjoy. As you play the game you will unlock and earn dozens of iconic operators, weapons, outfits, scorestreaks and pieces of gear that can be used to customize your loadouts, allowing you to play your way.

Available on: iOS and Android

PunchLab: Home Boxing Workouts

Power up your boxing training with interactive technology and next-level combat sessions. Unlock your potential with follow-along workouts delivered by the experts from across the globe. Clear instructions and instant punch tracking. Choose from 100s on-demand of coach-designed workouts and forge your own training path. Cardio, conditioning, strength, muscular endurance... Unlock a world of full-body, high-intensity workouts designed to work every part of your body. Do you got a punching bag hanging around but don't know how to get started? Fret not as the app will help you. All you have to do is mount your phone on the bag and let the app do its work. It will also allow you to track and measure your punches while you are training.

Available on: iOS and Android

Sticker Maker Studio

Cut out stickers from your photos using Sticker Maker Studio, export the stickers in PNG/WEBP format for print and use them across all communication channels. The app lets you create a new collection. To make stickers, simply add photos from your gallery or camera. Cut out the most interesting part of the photo using your finger. You can retry as often as you wish until you get the perfect shape. Save and export png/webp files. Your sticker is ready. The files you create/cut-out can be exported and used on any other app.

Available on: iOS

