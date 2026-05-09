Cab Driver Stuns Tourist Couple With His Live Singing; Surprising Reaction Caught On Camera | WATCH | Instagram @arjunkiratchams

A wholesome video going viral on social media is winning hearts online after a cab driver unexpectedly turned an ordinary ride into a soulful musical experience for a tourist couple and their newborn baby.

The viral clip was shared by Instagram creator @arjunkiratchams, a cab driver known for recording candid moments with passengers through a camera setup inside his car.

In the now widely shared video, a tourist couple can be seen sitting in the backseat with their newborn child while enjoying a road trip vibe. As the journey begins, the cab driver politely asks the passengers if they would like some music to set the mood for the ride. The couple happily agrees.

WATCH VIDEO:

Moments later, an old Bollywood melody begins playing softly in the background. However, instead of simply letting the song play, the driver suddenly starts singing the track himself, perfectly in sync with the music.

What made the moment even more adorable was the wife’s reaction. Initially, she appeared to believe the voice was part of the original song playing on the radio. It was only after a few moments that her husband realised the cab driver himself was singing live. Surprised, he immediately asked the driver if it was actually his voice. With a smile, the driver confirmed that he was indeed the one singing.

The revelation left the couple stunned. The wife’s shocked yet delighted expression quickly became the highlight of the video as both passengers praised the driver’s melodious voice on camera.

The cab driver then sweetly asked if he should continue singing, and the couple enthusiastically encouraged him to keep going. What followed was a peaceful and heartwarming ride filled with live music, genuine reactions and beautiful travel vibes.