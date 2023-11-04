Buzz By The Bay: ‘My Setbacks Changed My Perspective Towards Life,’ Says Fashion Designer Manali Jagtap

Buzz By The Bay: ‘My Setbacks Changed My Perspective Towards Life,’ Says |

In the midst of the festive season, Buzz By The Bay takes you into the creative space of the vivacious and talented fashion designer Manali Jagtap (right), the daughter of veteran Congress leader in Maharashtra Bhai Jagtap. Among her many milestones is her own luxury pret line. However, it has not been a smooth journey as she also faced many serious setbacks. Manali was diagnosed with cancer some years ago and underwent intensive treatment for which she took a sabbatical. In this interview, we explore her perspective on both fashion and life.

With the upcoming festive season it must be very hectic business…

Yes, it is, but not as much as the bridal season. I love this season because you get to do your own designs – not what someone else wants.

What’s the inspiration for your Diwali line?

As I am more into Indian designs and now Indo-Western, I like to follow the rules where I do more western silhouettes and stick to my original Indian embroidery and colours.

Sustainability is so important these days in fashion. Do you incorporate sustainability in your designs?

I want to follow it. In our pret line, we try to keep the sustainability factor alive, but in bridal wear, unfortunately, we can’t. Sustainable fabrics can’t hold a lot of embroidery. In fact, nowadays brides are experimenting so much with not wearing the typical heavy embroidery and going a bit more quirky. I think this is a good time to start sustainable bridal wear.

You have faced setbacks – you were diagnosed with cancer some years back. How do you think your personal experiences and highs and lows have influenced your work?

When we design for movies or get a brief for a death scene or a sad scene, we automatically choose palettes in greys or mauves or lighter shades. I feel this is how it is with life, too. I don’t know if my illness inspired me to do a collection – but it’s changed my attitude towards my business. It changed my perspective as a human being. Overall, I have calmed down a little bit, like Buddha. I was more out there and all over the place, Now I am centred. It’s changed me for the better

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)