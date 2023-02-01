Budget 2023: What does 'Amrit Kaal' mean?

Twitter

'We have entered Amrit Kaal,' said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the presentation of the Union Budget 2023. Sitharaman repeatedly referred to the term 'Amrit Kaal' while presenting the Union Budget 2023 on Tuesday, 1 February.

The Finance Minister has called the Budget 2023 the 'first budget of Amrit Kaal and the blueprint for India at 100'.

Amrit Kaal refers to the next 25 years leading up to the centenary of India's independence. This period has been pitched by the Narendra Modi government as the time when India can strive to become a developed country.

Sitharaman had used the term 'Amrit Kaal' in the previous budget as well.

The term was first used by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2021 during the 75th Independence Day celebrations, when he unveiled a new roadmap for the country for the next 25 years.

According to Modi the purpose of Amrit Kaal was to improve the lives of the citizens of India, lessen the divide in development between villages and cities, reduce the government's interference in people's lives, and welcome the latest technology.

Prime Minister Modi had said that during this period the country will move forward towards attaining resolutions made for Aatmanirbhar Bharat i.e. a self-reliant India.

What is Amrit Kaal ?

Amrit Kaal is derived from Vedic astrology. It is the critical time when the gates of greater pleasure open for inhuman, angels and human beings. Amrit Kaal is considered the best and most auspicious time to start new work.

Who are Saptarishis?

Outlining her vision for the economy, Sitharaman spoke of seven focus areas, which she termed 'Saptarishi' to guide the government.

These Saptarishi priority areas are: Inclusive development, reaching the last mile, infrastructure and investment, unleashing the potential, green growth, youth power and financial sector.

Saptarishi is a group of seven Vedic sages who built the foundation of Hinduism. They have directed humanity after Pralaya and build the foundation of dharma.They created many hymns and mantras in the Vedas.

