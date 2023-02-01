In pics: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman dons a graceful red saree to present Union Budget 2023

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 01, 2023
Union Budget 2022 shall be presented at 11 am today, i.e. February 1, 2023, and ahead of the session, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was spotted arriving at the Parliament.
She wore a graceful red saree while walking in with the official papers.
Her red saree with some minimal print well-synced her iPad case.
This Budget will be Sitharaman's fifth Budget presentation as Finance Minister. In 2019, the Union Budget was presented in a traditional 'bahi-khata' rather than a leather briefcase. It was the first time since independence that any Finance Minister had 'opted out' of a briefcase or a hardbound leather bag.
Ahead of tabling of the Union budget 2023 in Parliament on Tuesday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman called on President Droupadi Murmu.
She was along with ministers of state Pankaj Chaudhary and Bhagwat Karad and Finance Secretary T V Somanathan.