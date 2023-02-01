Budget 2023: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces package for artisans under Vishwa Karma Kaushal Samman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced a special package for traditional artisans and craftsman under the PM Vishwa Karma Kaushal scheme. The move is to integrate the artisans with the MSME (Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises) value chain. The FM made the announcement during her budget speech."

PM Vishwa Karma Kaushal Samman — package of assistance for traditional artisans and craftspeople has been conceptualized, will enable them to improve quality, scale and reach of their products, integrating with MSME value chain," the Finance Minister said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her fifth Budget on February 1 (Wednesday).This was her last full budget of FM in the Narendra Modi 2.0 government.

“G20 Presidency gives us a unique opportunity to strengthen our role in the world economic order, we are steering an ambitious people-centric agenda to address global challenges and facilitate sustainable economic development,” the FM said.

She further said that Indian economy has increased in size from being tenth to 5th largest in the world in the last nine years. “We have made significant progress in many SDGs, economy has become lot more formalized, efficient implementation of schemes has brought about inclusive development,” she further said.

India is estimated to grow at a rate of 7 per cent in FY23 which is highest among large economies. The economy has become more formalised as reflected in the EPFO data.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)