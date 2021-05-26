Buddha Purnima 2021: Sadhguru shares the significance of the auspicious festival

On a Pournami (Purnima), some 2,500 years ago, something very tremendous happened. Since then, the world has never been the same. After almost eight years of extremely severe sadhana, Gautama Siddhartha had become very weak. His body was destroyed almost to the point of death. At this time, he came to the Niranjana, a large stream with knee-height water flowing swiftly. He tried to cross the river, but halfway across, his body became so weak that he could not take another step. But he was not the kind to give up. He held on to a dead branch and just stood there.

It is said that he stood like this for many hours. Then he suddenly realised that what he had been seeking was actually within himself. “So why all this struggle? All that is needed is absolute willingness, and it is right here. Why am I searching around the world?” When he realised this, he had that little extra ounce of energy to take the next steps, walk across the river and sit down under the now-famous Bodhi tree. He sat down with the determination that, “Unless the ultimate happens to me, I will not move. Either I will get up as an enlightened being or I will die in this posture.” And in one moment, he was there. If it becomes the only priority, one moment is all it takes.

Gautama has left an unchangeable impression on the world. In his own silent way, he changed the world forever. That man’s flowering on that full moon day, 2,500 years ago, has made a significant change for spiritual seekers, whoever or wherever they are.

But not just this particular Pournami, any Pournami is significant. One aspect is, there is a certain aesthetic quality about it, which definitely improves your receptivity. If you look at anything beautiful, your receptivity to that object increases. The moment you look at anything that you consider as ugly, your receptivity to it goes down.