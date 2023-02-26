BTS' RM dazzles at the night at Bottega Veneta show at Milan Fashion Week, ARMY awestruck

BTS' RM dazzles at the night at Bottega Veneta show at Milan Fashion Week | Twitter

BTS' fashion has always been the talk of the town. BTS' leader RM (born Kim Namjoon) recently travelled to Milan, Italy, to attend the luxury label Bottega Veneta's Fall 2023 Ready-To-Wear show during the Milan Fashion Week. He wore a sleek black blazer and pants set for the show which gave off strong boss vibes.

See the pictures and videos from Bottega Veneta's show below:

the way everyone is so whipped for my man i mean we can't blame them pic.twitter.com/0LoOKAvIW9 — forjoon (@ForeverwithRM) February 25, 2023

Matthieu Blazy, creative director of Bottega Veneta collection at the Milan Fashion Week had real-life relatability as well was highly stylish. The show featured many A-list celebrities however, RM of BTS stole the show and he looked phenomenal in a sleek suit.

RM - aka Kim Namjoon - arrived at the Bottega Veneta's show dressed head-to-toe in a sleek creation from the luxe label. He wore a blazer featuring raised collars, open front button-closures, padded shoulders, and full-length sleeves.

The Army (BTS fans) were awestruck to see their favourite star and they took to Twitter to express their excitement over another member of the K-pop supergroup taking over the fashion industry. A fans reacted, "I'm so in love with him."

Read the reactions of The Army below:

He's so ❤️‍🔥 & nice!!!!!! 🥹🥹#RMxBOTTEGAVENETA

RM X BOTTEGA VENETA#BottegaVeneta_RM

RMILAN FASHION WEEK#NAMJOONxBottegaVeneta

NAMJOON X BOTEGGA VENETA — Tv series Enthusiast! ARMY⁷ & Wonderful⁶ (@MeMyselfAndI_98) February 26, 2023

namjoon leaving the hotel heading to the bottega veneta men fashion show in Milan, Italy! the way he smiles and waves for the armys! pls they're the luckiest 😭#RMxBOTTEGAVENETA

RM X BOTTEGA VENETA

RMILAN FASHION WEEK

RM FASHION STANDARD#RMxBottegaVeneta#NAMJOONxBottega #RM pic.twitter.com/4l6zvmjznu — Ayat🎓JK⁹⁷ | 𝐅𝐀𝐂𝗘 (@7btskook) February 25, 2023

look at him... his dimples 😭 pic.twitter.com/1kFyqlAQXH — forjoon (@ForeverwithRM) February 25, 2023

RM released Indigo last year and is likely to release an album soon and all the members of the BTS are engaged in multiple projects at present.