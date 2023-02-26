BTS' RM dazzles at the night at Bottega Veneta show at Milan Fashion Week, ARMY awestruck

BTS' fashion has always been the talk of the town. BTS' leader RM (born Kim Namjoon) recently travelled to Milan, Italy, to attend the luxury label Bottega Veneta's Fall 2023 Ready-To-Wear show during the Milan Fashion Week. He wore a sleek black blazer and pants set for the show which gave off strong boss vibes.
See the pictures and videos from Bottega Veneta's show below:
Matthieu Blazy, creative director of Bottega Veneta collection at the Milan Fashion Week had real-life relatability as well was highly stylish. The show featured many A-list celebrities however, RM of BTS stole the show and he looked phenomenal in a sleek suit.
RM - aka Kim Namjoon - arrived at the Bottega Veneta's show dressed head-to-toe in a sleek creation from the luxe label. He wore a blazer featuring raised collars, open front button-closures, padded shoulders, and full-length sleeves.
The Army (BTS fans) were awestruck to see their favourite star and they took to Twitter to express their excitement over another member of the K-pop supergroup taking over the fashion industry. A fans reacted, "I'm so in love with him."
Read the reactions of The Army below:
RM released Indigo last year and is likely to release an album soon and all the members of the BTS are engaged in multiple projects at present.
