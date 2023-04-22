Broadway Musical ‘The Sound Of Music’ to make its grand debut in India at NMACC; check details

The Sound Of Music | Twitter

One of the most popular Broadway musicals, 'The Sound of Music' is set to make its grand debut in India. The Broadway musical, directed by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O'Brien, will be launched at the brand new 2000-seat musical theatre venue, the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai, on May 3, 2023.

This is the first Broadway touring musical to perform in India, and attending this popular international musical is surely going to be an experience of a lifetime.

'The Sound of Music' is celebrating its 65th birthday in 2024, having won five Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and the Grammy Award for Best Show Album for its original run.

It has since entertained generations of audiences in live productions across the world, just like the iconic movie starring Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer and centered on a young governess named Maria Rainer and the Von Trapp family, which took home five Oscars, including Best Picture.

Performances of 'The Sound of Music' in Mumbai will run from May 3 to May 21, 2023.

Grab your tickets for the musical at the NMACC's official website. Tickets start at Rs 1,500.