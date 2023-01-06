Bring back 60s and 70s nostalgia in your home with these 4 retro décor trends that are making a comeback

We all have that one relative who is stuck in the past. You know the one who still watches black-and-white movies and only listens to music from the 1950s. While we may joke about them being old-fashioned, there is something to be said for appreciating retro trends. In recent years, there has been a resurgence in the popularity of retro home décor trends. From mid-century modern furniture to shag carpets, it seems like everything old is new again. Blending such retro elements in a modular space has surely become the new trend to create a space that hits comforting nostalgia. Sejal Parikh, Interior Designer at WoodenStreet, has curated a list of retro home décor trends that are taking the stage of attention this year.

The Luxury of Velvet

The use of velvet is one of those home décor trends that never really goes out of style. It's timeless, luxurious, and adds a touch of sophistication to any space. This elegance can be used in a variety of ways, from upholstering furniture to lining curtains. It's also a great fabric for toss pillows and throws.

The Charm of Florals

Florals are always in style, but certain retro home décor trends are coming back to fashion. 70s-inspired florals, blooming dahlia and daisy prints are making a comeback. This hipster era is coming back to fashion for all the right reasons, the liveliness of the unique makes it one banger trend to showcase in today's sleek modular spaces. Paintings and bed linen are some simple ways to infuse the essence of 70s florals in your space.

The Play of Statement Bold Colours

Bold colors were all the rage in the 80s and 90s, and they’re making a comeback in a big way. If you want to add a touch of retro style to your home, consider painting one or more accent walls in a bright, eye-catching color.

Pink, blue, and purple were popular choices in the past, but don’t be afraid to experiment with different shades. Yellow, green, and orange can also work well in a retro-inspired space. Just make sure the rest of your décor is fairly muted so that the bold colour pops. Or use statement home décor like wall masks and antique decorative plates to sparkle some bold colours into your interior fairly.

The Convenient Art of Wallpaper

Wallpaper was once a staple in many homes during the Victorian era and it’s making a big comeback today. Many homeowners are using wallpaper to add a touch of elegance and personality to their homes. There are many different types of wallpaper available on the market today, so you can easily find a style that fits your home’s décor. Installing wallpaper is relatively easy and can be done by most do-it-yourselfers.

