Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2: Penelope's Nude Mirror Scene Shines Big On Body Positivity

Part two of Bridgerton season 3 is streaming on Netflix and the internet cannot stop talking about the romance on screen between Colin and Penelope. Nicola Coughlon, who plays Penelope Featherington in this English drama, has stunned all her viewers with her nude scenes in the series. Part one of this season ended with Pen and Colin romancing the carriage, leaving us curious about what was to come next and how Colin would react upon finding out the truth about Lady Whistledown.

What Nicola represented with her nude scene has enraged some and become a laughing stock for others, but all that is invisible with the showers of appreciation for showcasing a natural big girl body so bravely. With increasing tension between Colin and Penelope, it was evident that there would come a scene where both characters were seen kissing each other. But what came by took all viewers by surprise.

People have been pouring out love and applause for Nicola's performance as it gives out several loud messages.

Bridgerton as a series has been breaking stereotypes since season 1. The nudity in the series is captured and delivered to the viewers as pure romance, passion and love. Penelope Featherington has been portrayed as a short and stout young girl who has had no suitors in the past three years and nobody, including her mother, has any hope for her to be called upon by a gentleman.

She was ignored by the suitors and the society of the ton for her fat appearance and was not taken seriously. For Nicola to be playing a brave, bold character in season three makes an impressive statement for all teenage girls and women who are often body shamed. It is a bold response for anyone trying to decide what a heavy woman is worthy of.

Given the fact that Penelope's character is physically larger than the rest of the cast, a nude sex scene was not expected, adhering to the usual misconception that since she has a heavy body type, her romance scene might not be appealing to the audience or even that she might not be comfortable performing it on the screen. But Nicola has defeated all such non-sense and given her best performance on screen.

And of course, Colin, played by Luke Newton, has done an impeccable job by being a true gentleman who supports his friend, uplifts her, shows her what she is capable of and tells her how beautiful she already is.

Not only has she promoted body positivity but she has also emphasized a woman having dreams and not giving them up just because she gets married. The season also sheds light on the importance of sharing strong female bonds, and friendships. It takes us through the roller coaster of a journey between Penelope and Elouise's friendship. Surprisingly also between Cressida Cowper and Eloise.

Not to forget the high-tea gossip moments of Lady Danbury and Violet Bridgerton. It is a woman who uplifts another woman and in a world where it may seem impossible to chase your dreams, try spreading your wings a little and watching yourself fly. There are so many good reasons you should binge-watch all seasons of Bridgerton, especially season-three!