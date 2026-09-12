BRICS Summit 2026: Xi Jinping Lands At Delhi Palam Airport, Traditional Dance Performance Welcomes Chinese President

Xi Jinping Lands At Delhi Palam Airport, Traditional Dance Performance Welcomes Chinese President | DD India

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived at Delhi's Palam Airport around 11 am on Saturday aboard an Air China Boeing 777 to attend the 18th BRICS Summit being hosted at Bharat Mandapam. The Chinese President is visiting India after a gap of seven years and is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi around 5:45 pm on Saturday.

Xi Jinping was received at the Palam Airport by Union Minister Jitendra Prasada. The Chinese President received a warm welcome from the Indian delegation, which organised a traditional dance performance showcasing India's diverse culture and heritage.

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Xi Jinping Arrives In India For BRICS Summit

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in the national capital along with senior Chinese and Indian officials. He landed at Delhi Palam Airport, where he was accorded a ceremonial welcome ahead of the high-level diplomatic gathering. The welcome ceremony reflected India's cultural diplomacy, with traditional performances highlighting the country's rich heritage. The cultural programme featured folk dances from Assam, Manipur, Rajasthan and Gujarat, offering the visiting delegation a glimpse of India's diverse traditions.

Cultural Performance Marks Xi's Arrival

Xi Jinping's arrival was marked by a vibrant traditional dance performance at the airport. The dancers presented folk performances as part of the welcome ceremony, combining diplomatic protocol with India's cultural showcase.

The Chinese President's visit holds significance as India hosts the BRICS Summit, bringing together leaders from member and partner countries to discuss global governance, economic cooperation, development and international issues.

18th BRICS Summit In Delhi

The 18th BRICS Summit is being held in New Delhi, with leaders and senior representatives from member countries participating in discussions on strengthening cooperation among emerging economies. The grouping has expanded in recent years, increasing its representation across regions of the Global South.

India's hosting of the summit has also placed emphasis on cultural diplomacy, with traditional art, crafts, music and cuisine being showcased alongside the official agenda. The welcome extended to Xi Jinping at Palam Airport reflected this approach by combining diplomatic engagement with an introduction to India's cultural traditions.

Xi's visit comes amid continued engagement between India and China on several diplomatic and regional issues. His participation in the summit is being closely watched for its potential impact on bilateral relations and wider BRICS cooperation.