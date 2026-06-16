Bottle Gourd Benefits: How Ayurveda Praises Lauki For Wellness

We all remember our mothers telling us to eat our vegetables for good health. Even if we didn’t always follow their advice, Ayurveda has long celebrated the health benefits of vegetables. Take lauki, or bottle gourd, for example. While it may not be everyone’s favourite, this humble vegetable is packed with nutrients. Let’s take a closer look at lauki, its Ayurvedic health benefits, different ways to enjoy it, and some Patanjali products that feature this nutritious ingredient.

All About Lauki (Bottle Gourd)

Lauki is composed of about 90% water and is commonly known as bottle gourd or calabash in English. In India, it is also referred to as dudhi or ghiya. It is one of the oldest domesticated plants and was first cultivated in southern Africa nearly 10,000 years ago.

In India, the origins of its cultivation are believed to trace back to the Malabar region and Dehradun. This versatile vegetable holds sacred significance in Hinduism, Jainism, and Buddhism and is mentioned in ancient texts such as the Atharvaveda and the Mahabharata.

Now, let’s explore how lauki, or bottle gourd, can contribute to healthy living. Acharya Balkrishnaji also shares tips on different ways to consume this vegetable. Read on to discover Patanjali lauki products and their health benefits.

5 Ayurvedic Health Benefits

Weight Control: Lauki contains virtually no fat or calories, making it an excellent choice for managing unwanted food cravings while still providing nourishment.

Digestion: Its high fibre and water content make lauki beneficial for digestive health. It helps address common concerns such as bloating, gas, and constipation.

Purification: In Ayurveda, lauki is referred to as mutrashodhana, which means “emptying the bladder.” It helps remove toxins from the body and supports the health of the urinary tract.

Heart Health: Lauki is known for its cooling properties, which are considered beneficial for heart health. It helps manage blood pressure levels and supports electrolyte balance through its sodium and potassium content.

4 Ways to Consume Lauki (Bottle Gourd)

Lauki and Apple Juice: Acharya Balkrishnaji suggests, “Extract fresh lauki juice. Add pudina and elaichi. Add apple juice to make it tasty, especially for kids who do not like the vegetable.” The juice helps treat heart issues, acidity, and indigestion while supporting the digestive process. Apple juice has also been proven to be beneficial for heart health.

Lauki and Coriander Stew: Ayurveda mentions that lauki helps address urinary, kidney, and digestive issues. This stew cools the urinary tract and aids in the removal of toxins. To prepare it, boil chopped lauki with crushed coriander seeds or fresh coriander leaves.

Lauki and Amla Juice: This nutritious blend helps improve immunity, supports digestion, and enhances the skin’s natural glow while helping to manage constipation. Blend lauki and amla with ginger, rock salt, and water. For best results, consume this juice on an empty stomach in the morning.

Make the most of lauki’s health benefits with Patanjali’s lauki-based products. Patanjali Lauki Amla Juice (1 Ltr) supports heart health, immunity, and digestion while helping manage blood pressure and weight. It also promotes healthy skin by enhancing its natural glow and contributes to healthy hair.

You can also choose Divya Lauki Ghanvati (32 Gms). Made with lauki extracts, it supports digestive health and helps manage common digestive concerns such as bloating and acidity. It also helps maintain heart health and supports energy levels and metabolism.

Make lauki, or bottle gourd, a regular part of your lifestyle for overall well-being. Follow Ayurveda’s guidance and the suggestions shared by Acharya Balkrishnaji, the co-founder of Patanjali Ayurved. With the support of Patanjali lauki products, you can take a step towards a healthier and more balanced life.