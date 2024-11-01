Boost Your Immunity Post-Diwali: Embrace Wellness After The Festivities

During Diwali festival with changing season and changing of the geomagnetic field, geomagnetic energy field, boosting immunity after Diwali can help maintain balance amid the festive indulgences.

Everyone becomes carefree and relaxed during the holiday time. This can lead to unwanted weight gain, irregular eating schedules, an increase in sweets and junk food consumption, and disrupted sleep patterns. Such imbalances can negatively impact our holiday experience, so it’s important to be a bit mindful if you want to fully enjoy the festive period.

Improving and boosting immunity is not achievable through quick and easy solutions; it requires consistent healthy eating, adequate sleep, regular meditation or exercise, and effective stress management. If you have maintained the essential wellness habits, you won’t need any quick remedies to enhance your immunity.

Here are some of the ways which will help in improving our immunity post the festive season:

Curative nutrition

Eat regional and seasonal fruits and vegetables that are rich in vitamins and antioxidants. Always try and include a family of citrus fruits like oranges, berries, mosambi, peaches, guava. Alkaline-rich fruits like apples, bananas, pomegranate, honeydew melons, pears are natural healers for our body. Leafy greens and root vegetables like carrots, beetroots, sweet potatoes are great for health. This will help improve longevity, immunity, and vitality. Traditional Diwali snacks made with nuts, seeds, and jaggery can also provide essential nutrients that strengthen immunity if consumed in moderation.

Herbs and spices

Incorporating herbs and spices like turmeric, ginger, tulsi (holy basil), ashwagandha, and amla (Indian gooseberry) can naturally boost immunity. These herbs possess anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, which strengthen the immune system. Herbal teas, kadhas, or tonics made from these ingredients can be beneficial as they help to regulate our hormones and improve our biochemistry.

Optimal movement

Regular yoga practice enhances circulation, improves lymphatic function, and supports detoxification, all of which boost immunity and will give an added benefit if practised in the open under the sun, the natural cosmic element. Pranayama (breathing exercises) like Kapalbhati and Anulom Vilom can increase lung capacity and oxygen intake. Practising for only five to 10 minutes a day will give a burst of energy and freshness. Daily meditation helps reduce stress, which directly influences immune function. Walking on the grass bare feet for 10 minutes, or if you have water near your house, spending just 10-15 minutes will refresh you.

Rest

Festivals can be overwhelming, but getting seven to eight hours of quality sleep each night is essential for the body's natural recovery processes. Adhering to a natural sleep schedule can have significant benefits for your health over time. Sleep plays a vital role in revitalising the immune system, and inadequate rest can compromise it. Establishing a soothing routine with calming essential oils such as lavender or chamomile prior to sleep can enhance sleep quality, allowing you to wake up feeling refreshed every morning.

Hydration

Water is very recreational and also refreshes you a lot and energizes you fast. Staying hydrated is vital for immune function. Drinking warm water infused with lemon or cumin seeds throughout the day aids digestion and detoxification. A gentle detox post-celebration, like fasting, avoiding grains during dinner, eating raw foods till noon, or having light meals, helps the body