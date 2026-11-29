In the book Toxic, Dr Mukesh Batra and Swami Shailendra Saraswati discuss five kinds of toxicity, their impacts, and probable remedies.

One thing that immediately registers when one looks at the chapters is the fact that they discuss Spiritual Toxicity as well. And in that segment, they appraise Belief Toxicity, Ego Toxicity and Practice Toxicity. It is commendable to note that the authors unbiasedly cogitate on all three topics with examples, the gravity of the problem and suggested solutions.

In the Preface, the authors explain the premise of the book. ‘This book is about recognising these toxins – physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual – and learning how to defend ourselves against them.’ (sic)

What really touches your heart is when Dr Mukesh Batra says, ‘This book is my invitation to you: Let us learn to identify toxicity, reduce it and transform it. In doing so, we honour not only our health, but also that of generations to come.’ (sic)

The format of the book is interesting. Each chapter has a case study. Initial chapters have benchmarks, numbers, charts, and tables that elaborate the observations of the case study. Each chapter tells you, step by step, how to erase toxicity from your life. The chapter How to Use This Book initiates the process.

Since one author is a Homoeopath and the other a Spiritual Leader, the remedies often are a blend of both practices. Dr Batra and Swamiji finish the book with a reminder – This book is not meant to be shelved and forgotten. It is meant to be lived. And that’s the crux of the book.

Book: Toxic

Author: Dr Mukesh Batra and Swami Shailendra Saraswati

Publisher: Bloomsbury

Pages: 160

Price: ₹399