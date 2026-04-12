Book Review: ‘The Fire Beneath Stillness’ Offers A Poetic And Reflective Approach To Healing

Sumir Nagar’s book explores healing through poetic reflections and emotional guidance | File Photo

The Fire Beneath Stillness is a book that is different. Though you might categorise it under the ‘self-help’ section, the structure of the book is far from a usual self-help book. To quote the author Sumir Nagar, ‘It does not follow chapters. It does not tell a linear story. Instead, it unfolds like a soul’s journey through fire and return – layered, cyclical, and deeply personal.’ (sic)

Structure and concept

The book has seven gateways and 62 invocations. It has a map of Fire & Feeling, which helps you identify emotions that are bothering you at a given moment. The map further guides you to select the apt Gateway to help you heal.

“This book was not written in a season of peace. It was born within the chaos of endings and beginnings. It is from the echo of truths I once ran from, and the wisdom I learned to hold,” says Sumir Nagar.

Writing style and themes

Each of the seven Gateways has anything between six and eleven invocations. While the Gateways are loosely based on stages of life and the emotions that they bring, the invocations, though they sound simple to begin with, are a little poetic in structure. Eg. in Invocation 3 of Gateway 1 – Innocent Truth & Weight, you find ‘Before language became your armour, your truth flowed like breath – undeniable, untrained, and entirely yours.’ (sic) The explanations that follow too are short and in poetically inclined language.

The same holds true for Invocation 7 of Gateway 4. Gateway 4 is called Suits, Scars & Survival and Invocation 7 is called Of Alignment & Agreement. ‘Price of pleasing is yourself – piece by piece, until nothing real remains.’ (sic) The statement has such profound advice—something that everyone should give serious thought to. However, the style of writing, sometimes, kills the thought.

A reflective handbook

Having said that, the book is like a handbook which can be opened at any stage of your life to find a solution that will heal you.

Book: The Fire Beneath Stillness

Author: Sumir Nagar

Publisher: Sumir Nagar - Fire Beneath Stillness Publishing

Pages: 255