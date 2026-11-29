There are few books that begin with the words ‘The Boy’ and while others fall on serious topics, Martin D’Souza’s ‘The Boy Who Laughed Too Much’ puts a smile on your face the moment you read its title. According to D’Souza, this book is not just a story of how he became a clown, rather it is the story of how he discovered a way of living.

Repeatedly reprimanded by his teacher for laughing too much while in class and made to stand in the corridor, D’Souza grew up to make laughter his life's mission. The book explores this intriguing question as the autobiography traces his journey from humble beginnings in Mumbai to a life devoted to the art of clowning.

Born into a family living in an eight-by-eight room, D’Souza’s story is a reminder that extraordinary journeys can emerge from the most modest circumstances. What might have seemed like an unusual childhood trait gradually became the foundation of a profession, a purpose and an identity. Through the character of Flubber the Clown, the book opens up varied versions of the author, from a boy who laughed too much, a young man searching for direction, a performer who stumbled and learnt, and the clown who eventually found his place in the world.

At its heart, the book explores the courage it takes to pursue an unconventional career, particularly when the people around you may not understand your choices and question it all the time. D’Souza’s journey encompasses the uncertainty of starting out, the challenges of rejection and financial setbacks, and the determination required to keep going.

D’Souza’s philosophy of learning, practising, performing, teaching and sharing also underscores the importance of passing on knowledge and nurturing others, which is truly remarkable. His journey from performing at birthday parties to creating larger platforms for clowning illustrates how an individual passion can grow into something that benefits a wider community.

One of the book’s most appealing aspects and taking a cue from his recent shows titled ‘The Search for Lost Laughter’, is its central message: laughter is much more than entertainment. In a world increasingly burdened by stress, anxiety and the pressures of everyday life, the ability to make someone smile can be a meaningful contribution.

The book invites readers to review how society views success, reminding that true achievement lies not just in applause, recognition or milestones, but in the happiness one brings to others. D’Souza’s journey celebrates purpose, perseverance and the courage to remain true to oneself.

The Epigraph chapters highlights how people perceived D’Souza and what they admired about him, while the chapter ‘A Journey In Pictures’ is a visual delight about the St Mary’s student before he became a clown and follows D’Souza who takes you into the green room for a sneak peak pictorial makeup showcase. The picture spread continues with his journey as a clown, his mates, and the people who shaped his journey.

Today, D’Souza is a global icon for his vocation has taken him across continents and introduced him to audiences from different walks of life.

Book: The Boy Who Laughed Too Much

Author: Martin ‘Flubber’ D’Souza

Publisher: Notion Press

Pages: 198

Price: Rs 449 (paperback)