When many treasured authors come together to write stories, be assured the result will be good. When you pick up Stree Sutra: Demi Goddesses of Indian Myth and Folklore, that is the feeling you get. Edited by Koral Dasgupta, this anthology of stories by well-known writers is a fascinating telling, retelling, or account from a unique angle of mythological demi-goddesses or mythological women. You know some names of the demi-goddesses, while some might seem like you have heard them somewhere. This collection of stories brings them together but with a human touch to them.

The authors in this anthology include Anand Neelkanthan, Kavita Kane, K Hari Kumar, Anuja Chandramouli, Deep Halder, Shinie Antony, Neil D’Silva, Kiran Manral, Himanjali Sankar, Sunita Pant Bansal, Utkarsh Patel, and Koral Dasgupta herself. Their writing styles and genres might differ, but they share a focus on telling stories that open your eyes or introduce female characters in Hinduism.

The fascinating part is the sheer assortment of figures in the stories from myths, legends, local beliefs, folktales, and retellings of the epics. These include goddesses, yakshis, pishachinis, gandharvis and more. What stays with you after finishing the book is the human element, emotions and foundation that helps connect with the stories, even when you are reading about literal goddesses.

You meet goddess Bhadrakali out to kill Darika in Bhadrakali, written by Shinie Antony, then know the struggles of the intelligent Tatri in a man’s world in Muchilottu Bhagawati by Anand Neelkanthan, the unusually named Bonobibi worshipped in and around the Sundarbans in Bonobibi by Deep Halder, or the fate of Ravan’s mother Kaikesi in The Wives of Vishrara by Madhavi Mahadevan. There are also stories woven around legends, myths, and relatively unknown figures found in the folklores of smaller places like Uttarakhand.

The myriad stories help you see the way women's figures are seen, heard, and narrated. They are more than retellings or tellings of epic-based characters. They speak about their thoughts, emotions, anger, outlooks, and more. You see their world, dilemmas, pain, struggles, and the world through their eyes. In Ramanjaneya Sharaph’s Renuka and Matangi, you see the struggles of Ma Renuka, the wife of Sage Jamadagni, who gets cursed by him for getting distracted from her responsibilities. Her journey and coming in terms of her views and standing is worth reading.

Stree Sutra: Demi Goddesses of Indian Myth and Folklore, edited by Koral Dasgupta, is a must-read for those looking for a fresh or unique outlook on the women figures in epics.

Book: Stree Sutra: Demi Goddesses of Indian Myth and Folklore

Edited by: Koral Dasgupta:

Publisher: Pan Macmillan India

Pages: 465

Price: Rs 599