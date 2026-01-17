Book Review: Shailesh Haribhakti’s 'One World, One Vision: A planet Moving To Abundance – Sustainably,' Explores Evolution Of Mankind

Shailesh Haribhakti traces the evolution of mankind using rivers as the protagonists. Rivers because they encouraged civilisations to grow along their sides. Rivers also facilitated trade and building of societies. The first chapter of the book kind of hits you with its title – Hunger Built The World. He candidly points out: ‘Hunger taught humanity to think before it taught humanity to dream. In this primal classroom, humanity learned its first operating logic: 1. Scarcity creates urgency. 2. Urgency creates cooperation. 3. Cooperation creates survival. And survival became the first measure of success.’ (sic)

Haribhakti talks about civilizations, trade, industrial revolution, waste management, sustainability… just everything related to the life and evolution of human beings. In a very lucid language and forthright manner.

The format he uses to write the book is interesting. Each chapter is made of sections, and the sections are almost like bullet points. And each chapter ends with take away points and each section ends with golden words. Often, the golden words are what Haribhakti’s subconscious tells him.

“This book is very close to my heart,” says Shailesh Haribhakti who has been diligently working for a better environment on this planet Earth through his institution - Planet People & Profit Consulting Private Limited. “I believe that if each one on this planet does his or her own bit towards saving it, we can achieve a lot. And the aim of this book is to make the readers, citizens and youth aware of the history of the planet, the current situation and the future if action is not taken right now.”

The book not only alerts the readers but also tells them how to go about saving the planet for the future generations.

Chapter six, Death Of Waste, also subtitled as River III – Circularity Becomes Civilization’s Operating Core, underlines the fact that Waste was an invention of humanity. While Haribhakti, kind of, accuses mankind for creation of garbage, he also gives examples where the mankind created energy using the same garbage.

While talking about use of AI and science for the betterment of society, Haribhakti emphasizes the importance of CSR. “Corporate Social Responsibility is a strategic lever for long-term value creation. When embedded into core business thinking, it drives sustainable growth for both society and industry. And I firmly believe that,” he asserts. ‘When boards saw regeneration metrics beside revenue forecasts, decisions changed. Capital allocation shifted. Long-term resilience replaced short-term optics.’ (sic)

Haribhakti closes the book with a manifesto – One World, One Vision : The Closing Manifesto. This is the gist of the entire book. He summarises almost each chapter in this manifesto. And highlights that it is responsibility of every individual to work towards the betterment of this planet, and use all available resources including AI for the same.

“It’s my dream to have a clean, unpolluted India, and the world. And not just urban areas, but even the smallest village in the country should be self-sufficient and sustainable. I am doing my bit as efficiently and proficiently as possible. And will continue to do so,” Haribhakti signs off.