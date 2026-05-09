Book review: 'More From Less For More' Explores Gandhian Engineering And The Future Of Inclusive Innovation

In an era marked by resource scarcity, climate uncertainty, and widening social inequalities, the question of how societies innovate has taken on renewed urgency. Can innovation be both efficient and equitable? Can it deliver high-quality outcomes while remaining accessible to the many, rather than the privileged few? These questions form the intellectual backbone of More from Less for More, a thought-provoking work by Raghunath Anant Mashelkar and Sushil Borde.

At the heart of the book lies a powerful and elegant idea—“Gandhian Engineering.” Drawing inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi’s philosophy of simplicity, trusteeship, and ethical responsibility, the authors propose a transformative framework: achieve more performance using fewer resources, and extend its benefits to more people. While the formulation appears deceptively simple, its implications are profound, particularly in a world grappling with finite resources and infinite aspirations.

What distinguishes this book is its ability to invert conventional thinking about innovation. Traditionally, innovation has been associated with high capital investment, advanced laboratories, and cutting-edge technologies emerging from developed economies. Mashelkar and Borde challenge this narrative by foregrounding innovation that arises from constraint. Scarcity, in their telling, is not a limitation but a catalyst—a condition that compels creativity, efficiency, and ingenuity.

The book is rich with examples that illustrate this principle in action. From low-cost medical devices that bring quality healthcare within reach of underserved populations to affordable technological solutions that democratize access to essential services, the authors present a compelling case for reimagining innovation as a tool for inclusion. These are not isolated success stories but indicators of a broader shift toward what is often termed frugal innovation—a model that prioritizes value, scalability, and accessibility over sheer technological sophistication.

One of the book’s notable strengths lies in its interdisciplinary outlook. Innovation, the authors argue, does not occur in silos. It emerges at the intersection of engineering, social sciences, policy frameworks, and entrepreneurial initiative. This perspective aligns closely with contemporary academic thinking, which increasingly emphasizes transdisciplinary approaches to solving complex global challenges. By weaving together insights from multiple domains, the book offers a holistic understanding of how innovation ecosystems function.

At a deeper level, More from Less for More also engages with questions of knowledge and power. Implicit in its narrative is a critique of the traditional hierarchy that privileges Western models of innovation. By highlighting grassroots ingenuity and local problem-solving capacities, the authors advocate a more decentralized and inclusive approach to knowledge production. This resonates with emerging ideas in global scholarship that call for recognizing diverse knowledge systems and ensuring what is often described as “cognitive justice.”

The ethical dimension of the book is equally compelling. Innovation, the authors suggest, must be guided not only by efficiency but also by equity. In a world where technological advances often exacerbate inequalities, the call to align innovation with social good is both timely and necessary. The philosophy of “more from less for more” thus becomes not merely a technical framework but a moral imperative—one that challenges innovators to consider who benefits from their creations and who might be left behind.

The book’s relevance is particularly evident in the context of recent global developments. The COVID-19 pandemic, for instance, underscored the need for scalable, affordable healthcare solutions. Similarly, the ongoing climate crisis demands innovations that minimize resource use while maximizing impact. In both cases, the principles articulated by Mashelkar and Borde offer valuable guidance. Their framework aligns closely with global priorities such as the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, especially those related to sustainable consumption, innovation, and reduced inequalities.

However, the book is not without its limitations. Its narrative, while inspiring, occasionally leans toward optimism, offering less critical engagement with the structural barriers that often hinder innovation. Issues such as regulatory constraints, market failures, and socio-political dynamics are acknowledged but not explored in depth. Readers seeking rigorous empirical analysis or detailed policy frameworks may find this aspect somewhat underdeveloped.

Additionally, while the case studies presented are illustrative and engaging, they sometimes lack methodological detail. A more systematic analysis—incorporating comparative data, metrics of impact, or theoretical models—could have strengthened the book’s appeal to academic audiences. Similarly, a broader global perspective, incorporating examples from regions beyond India, might have enhanced its universality.

Yet, these limitations do not diminish the book’s overall contribution. On the contrary, they highlight the need for further research and dialogue, building upon the conceptual foundation that the authors have so effectively laid out. In this sense, More from Less for More can be seen as both a culmination of Mashelkar’s long-standing intellectual journey and a starting point for future inquiry.

Another noteworthy aspect of the book is its implicit call for educational reform. The philosophy it espouses has significant implications for how future innovators are trained. Traditional curricula, which often emphasize high-resource solutions, may need to be complemented by approaches that prioritize affordability, sustainability, and social impact. By fostering a mindset that embraces constraints as opportunities, educational institutions can play a crucial role in advancing the principles outlined in the book.

Furthermore, the book invites reflection on the role of policy and institutions in shaping innovation outcomes. Creating an environment that supports “more from less for more” requires not only individual creativity but also systemic support. This includes flexible regulatory frameworks, investment in research and development, and mechanisms that encourage collaboration between public and private sectors. While the authors touch upon these aspects, they also leave room for policymakers and scholars to explore them in greater depth.

Ultimately, the enduring value of More from Less for More lies in its clarity of vision and its moral resonance. It challenges deeply ingrained assumptions about what innovation looks like and who it serves. In doing so, it offers a hopeful yet pragmatic pathway toward a more inclusive and sustainable future.

In a world increasingly defined by constraints—whether environmental, economic, or social—the ability to do more with less, and to ensure that the benefits reach more people, may well determine the trajectory of human progress. Mashelkar and Borde remind us that innovation, at its best, is not just about pushing the boundaries of technology but about expanding the horizons of human possibility.

(Suhas B. Naik-Satam, Chief Executive, National Centre for Science Communicators, Mumbai.)

Book: More From Less For More: Innovation’s Holy Grail

Authors: Sushil Borde, Raghunath Mashelkar

Publisher: Penguin Business

Pages: 280 pages

Price: Rs 514