Book Review: MJ Akbar Explores Astrology, Power And Superstition In The Mughal Empire In 'After Me, Chaos'

In After Me, Chaos: Astrology in the Mughal Empire, veteran journalist, author, MJ Akbar ventures into an intriguing yet relatively underexplored facet of Mughal historiography: the pervasive influence of astrology, planetary configurations and celestial prognostications on the personal convictions and political choices of India's Mughal sovereigns. He delves into the personal belief systems, superstitions and idiosyncratic predilections of Mughal emperors, occasionally extending his inquiry to the royal women, whose private convictions offer an equally revealing glimpse into the inner world of the imperial households.

In the Preface, he categorically mentions, ‘This book is a social history of belief and behaviour among the elite in the dynamic phase of Mughal rule in Northern India.’ This forms the central premise of the book, which proceeds to examine the astrologers who inhabited the Mughal court, their prognostications and the extent to which these celestial forecasts shaped the conduct, convictions and decisions of some of the most consequential figures in Mughal history. MJ Akbar explores not merely the predictions themselves, but also their psychological and behavioural ramifications on rulers whose authority extended over vast territories, yet personal choices were sometimes influenced by the perceived dictates of the stars.

‘Astrologers were consulted for trifling as well as epochal events… In Mughal cosmology, saints and seers had the power to shape the destiny. Astrologers were interpreters of fate.’ (sic)

The book opens with the birth of Akbar the Great and preoccupation of his father, Humayun and his astrologer, Maulana Chand, with celestial configurations and their perceived implications. One finds detailed description on the birth chart drawn by Maulana Chand in the first chapter of the book. MJ Akbar meticulously elucidates the positioning of individual planets, their celestial alignments and their astrological implications, bringing considerable detail to the cosmological framework created by Maulana Chand. ‘Maulana Chand compared Akbar’s chart with that of his paternal ancestor Amir Taimur and found it better because the power of Mars was potent.’ (sic) This is just one of the sentences from three pages of detailed analysis of Akbar’s hororscope. You are privy to the chart in the photo section as well.

The interesting part in the first chapter, however, is where MJ Akbar writes about Adam’s horoscope. Adam, the father of humans as per many beliefs. Here he mentions that Genghis Khan and Taimur too believed in astrology.

This departure from the apparent chronological promise of the title establishes the broader canvas of the narrative, tracing the Mughal dynasty's engagement with astrology well before the twilight of Aurangzeb's reign.

In the chapter titled The Last Prediction: After Me, Chaos!, MJ Akbar turns his attention to Aurangzeb's contentious reign, his authoritarian disposition, ruthless political manoeuvring and calculated ascent to the imperial throne. He traces the power struggles and dynastic rivalries through which Aurangzeb consolidated his authority, offering readers an insight into the Machiavellian dimensions of Mughal succession politics. He recounts how the emperor waited for 24 days before finally ascending the throne, underscoring the extent to which he attached significance to auspicious timings and planetary configurations. The episode presents an intriguing contradiction: a ruler renowned for his political ruthlessness and strategic acumen was equally inclined to defer momentous decisions to astrological counsel.

Reader is acquainted with the fact that Aurangzeb believed in his horoscope drawn at his birth with total conviction. ‘In 1695, twelve years before his death, he told his heir, Mirza Muhmmad Muazzam (1643-1712), who succeeded him as Bahadur Shah, ‘Az mast hamah fasad-i-baqi!’ That is, ‘After me: chaos!’ The horoscope had been chartered by Mulla Ala-ul-mulk Tuni, a scholar and official in Shahjahan’s court who was raised to the title of Fazil Khan.’ (sic).

The depth of Akbar's research is evident in his extensive references to seminal historical texts such as The Indian Muslims, Baburnama and several other archival and literary sources. His frequent citations lend scholarly credence to the narrative, demonstrating a sustained engagement with primary accounts and historical scholarship. He quotes Prof. Mujeeb – ‘Long before Muslim rule was established in India, Muslims [across the world] had come to believe in magic, in the influence of stars, in the mysterious qualities of precious stones, in signs, and omens. In India, astrology had the presitige of a science and Muslims were completely taken in by the astrologer.’ (sic)

Although astrology remains the book's principal foundation, MJ Akbar broadens the canvas by acquainting readers with the personal habits, eccentricities and political stratagems of Mughal sovereigns. This is particularly evident in the chapter devoted to Jahangir, where the author moves beyond celestial beliefs to offer a revealing portrait of the emperor's temperament, indulgences and methods of exercising power. These incidental yet illuminating details lend the narrative additional texture, transforming it from a study of royal astrological obsessions into a more expansive exploration of the private and political lives of the Mughal elite.

The book's intellectual significance lies in its exploration of Mughal India as a confluence of diverse cultural and epistemological traditions. Although the emperors were devout practitioners of Islam, their cosmological outlook was far from insular. It accommodated an eclectic repertoire of Central Asian astrological beliefs, indigenous Indian practices and inherited customs, revealing a fascinating syncretism between religious orthodoxy and celestial preoccupation.

Book’s progression between successive emperors and historical episodes occasionally appears sporadic rather than organically structured. Readers anticipating a rigorous chronological framework or a methodical dissection of astrology's interface with Mughal governance may find certain transitions disjointed. The last chapter, especially, could disappoint a few.

The book's most compelling insight lies in exposing the existential uncertainties that persisted even within the most formidable imperial establishments.

For students of Mughal history and India's cultural past, the book makes for an intellectually engaging read. Its enduring merit lies in illuminating the paradox of sovereigns who commanded empires but continued to seek their bearings in the heavens.

Book: After Me, Chaos: Astrology in the Mughal Empire

Author: M.J. Akbar

Publisher:‎ Bloomsbury India

Pages: 300

Price: Rs 799