Pic: AI- generated

In a world where technology rules our lives and Pax Americana has become an accepted syndrome, one wonders how protected are we and our transactions. In Power of Uncertainty: The Battle for Privacy, Identity and Sovereignty, Anand V. and Srinath Sridharan tackle this issue in depth by visiting all possible scenarios and technicalities. Published by Rupa Publications, the book looks at the growing influence of technology on individuals, businesses and nations, while raising important questions about India's digital future.

They clearly mention in the Author’s Note that ‘This book was born out of our shared conviction that India has a role to play in redefining how nations manage digital technologies and supply chains in 21st century.’ (sic)

Aadhaar, UPI and other digital platforms have changed the way millions of people access services, prove their identity and conduct financial transactions. These achievements have given India a strong position in the digital world. However, the authors argue that adopting technology does not necessarily mean owning or controlling it. Much of the hardware, cloud infrastructure, computer chips and technology that support our digital lives still depend on international companies and supply chains.

One of the most relevant aspects of the book is its discussion of privacy and digital identity. Every time we use a banking service, complete a KYC process or share personal details online, we leave behind information about ourselves. While such systems are meant to improve security and convenience, they can also create problems when poorly designed or misused. The authors draw attention to how regulatory processes, including KYC requirements, can sometimes become burdensome for ordinary citizens and even expose them to harassment and fraud. The larger message is that technology must serve people, not make their lives more complicated. Protecting personal information and ensuring accountability are essential in an increasingly digital society. They go on to elucidate why KYC led to frauds and how the regulatory architecture in India is unambiguous.

Artificial intelligence is another important subject addressed in the book. AI is changing industries, influencing decisions and creating new opportunities. But the authors remind us that it should not be viewed simply as the next big technological trend. Control over AI, computer chips, data and digital infrastructure is also a question of economic and national power. Countries that develop these capabilities will have greater control over their future, while those that remain dependent may find their choices limited. The book therefore makes a strong case for investing in research, manufacturing, innovation and home-grown technological expertise.

Sridharan and Anand have, interestingly, devoted an entire chapter to How Chinese Scammers Built Ip a Money. Here they explain the scenario in China along with the terminology and how Chinese P2P lending led to rise in fraudulent lending platforms in India to a certain extent. They go on to expound the way Indian Regulatory State has struck back and got many things in control. What is intriguing in this is the way authors go in detail about designing an illegal payment gateway!

What makes the book particularly relevant is its attempt to connect technology with national development. True self-reliance cannot be achieved merely by launching local applications or storing data within national borders. It requires strong institutions, skilled people, manufacturing capabilities and the freedom to innovate.

The authors also stress the importance of building systems that encourage experimentation rather than placing unnecessary restrictions on innovation.

At times, the discussion moves into technical and policy-related territory, which may require greater attention from readers who are not familiar with these subjects. In the chapter Why Public Policy Often Regulates Myths, they give examples about pluses and minuses of Indian policies. ‘In this chapter, we provide two detailed examples where attempts to regulate mathematics end up resembling attempts to regulate myths – and therefore fail.’ (sic)

Power of Uncertainty is not merely a book about computers, artificial intelligence or cybersecurity. It is about control, freedom, privacy and the choices that will shape India's future. The book encourages readers to look beyond impressive digital numbers and examine the actual strength of India's technological capabilities.

Book: Power of Uncertainty: The Battle for Privacy, Identity and Sovereignty

Author: Anand V. and Srinath Sridharan

Publisher: Rupa Publications India

Pages: 272 pages

Price: 269 (Paperback)