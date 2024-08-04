Bonding Over Food: Celebrate Friendship Day At These Popular Restaurants In Mumbai, Check Out Offers...

Every year, Friendship Day is observed on the first Sunday of August, and this year, it falls on August 4. It is the perfect occasion to celebrate the special bonds you share with your closest friends. And, what better way to do so than over a delicious meal? Mumbai's top restaurants are here to offer you a perfect culinary delight with amazing offers. Whether you’re in the mood for gourmet dishes, takeaways, or something in between, here's everything you can enjoy this Friendship Day.

Bluebop Cafe, Khar

The Bluebop Cafe in Khar has much to offer you on this Friendship Day! Enjoy an array of mouth-watering delights with your best friend and indulge in some limited edition cupcakes, personalised just for the special day.

If you're planning a Friendship Day feast, you may receive a complimentary blueberry cream cheese gelato with any order above ₹699 on their bakes or ₹899 on their cafe menu. It's the ideal way to cap off a delightful meal with your friend.

Sesame - Hyatt Centric, Juhu

Undoubtedly, sharing a hot bowl of ramen with a beloved friend is comforting. Sesame-Hyatt Centric in Juhu is offering the perfect ramen bowl for Friendship Day. There is a ramen to suit every palate, from the rich and creamy tonkotsu to the classic shio, filled with chicken essence.

Enhance your experience by combining your ramen with Sesame's "Every Hour = Happy Hour" deal, where you can enjoy specially-priced drinks.

QEY: Sip and Vault, Lower Parel

QEY: Sip and Vault in Lower Parel is offering two unique drinks that are perfect for sharing with your friends. One of their concoctions, "And We All Fall Down," is a mix of beer, tequila, vodka, gin, and rum, garnished with red berry puree. If you prefer tequila, you can try "Lock and QEY," made with tequila, orange juice, cranberry juice, and a hint of Jägermeister.

The excitement doesn't stop there. They also have new treats such as Bauratta a la Baba, a traditional Neapolitan pizza topped with smoky baba ghanoush and creamy burrata, to delight your taste buds with Italian flavours and more.

Amazonia, BKC

Indulge in a jungle-themed feast at Amazonia to unleash your adventurous side. Enjoy their dolsot bibimbap, spicy miso ramen, yakitori skewers, and more with your food partner on this Friendship Day.

The Pantry, Only Delivery Outlets-Fort & Worli



Convenient celebrations are necessary for Friendship Day, and The Pantry has what you need. A variety of delectable and healthful meals are available at the cloud kitchen in Fort and Worli, which are ideal for sharing with your best friend.

Savour the black rice mushroom risotto or the chicken bone broth soup to strengthen your relationship. Their no-bake chocolate coconut date balls or ragi millet ladoos will satisfy your sweet needs without making you feel guilty. Place your order and savour a guilt-free Friendship Day.