Bon Appétit! French Bakery Paul Depuis Launches First Outlet In Mumbai

Paul Depuis |

Mumbai's restaurant game just got French! A popular French bakery chain, Paul Depuis 1889, has recently made its debut in Mumbai's Phoenix Palladium. This marks the bakery chain's inaugural presence in the city.

Paul's extensive menu includes a delectable array of pastries, cakes, croissants, sandwiches, quiches, tarts, crepes, eggs, and an impressive selection of over 140 types of bread. Additionally, they offer an assortment of beverages, encompassing tea, wine, soft drinks, and various coffee-based drinks.

Founded in 1889, Paul stands as a renowned French bakery chain with a rich history. In 2019, Stellar Concept Pvt. Ltd. introduced the Paul Bakery Café in India through its affiliate company, Cogent Hospitality Pvt. Ltd.

Currently, the chain boasts 5 outlets in India, which include locations in Ambience Mall, Gurugram; Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj; One Horizon, Gurugram; Select Citywalk, Saket in New Delhi; and the newly unveiled establishment in Mumbai.

