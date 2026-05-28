Bollywood Assemble At Kjo's Birthday Party! From Alia Bhatt's ₹1L Gown To Rani Mukerji's Lace Bodysuit, Check Who Wear What |

Karan Johar recently celebrated his 54th birthday with an intimate yet star-studded party hosted by his close friend Manish Malhotra in Mumbai. Though the celebration was kept away from the paparazzi and media glare, inside pictures from the glamorous night are now taking over the internet days later.

The bash saw the presence of several Bollywood A-listers, including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Shanaya Kapoor, Kajol, Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan and many more.

From cosy group selfies to candid low-angle party pictures, the viral images are giving major nostalgic Bollywood house-party vibes reminiscent of the early 2010s. While the celebration screamed glamour and fun, the celebrity outfits became one of the biggest highlights of the night. Here’s a look at who wore what at the stylish soirée:

Alia Bhatt

The actress stunned in the Herve Leger ‘The Nia Gown’ in Silver Ombre, priced at ₹1,05,762.70. The shimmering body-hugging, strapless gown perfectly matched the glamorous mood of the evening.

Kiara Advani

Kiara opted for the PatBO Celestial Brown Sequin Midi Dress. The dazzling outfit is currently sold out on the brand’s official website, proving its popularity among fashion lovers.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo kept it effortlessly chic in a printed silk kaftan by Pucci. The luxe outfit has already sold out online.

Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji looked stylish in the Zimmermann Lace Scoop Bodysuit, which is now sold out on the label’s website.

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya turned heads in a stunning Pucci dress from the brand’s Spring 2024 RTW collection, embracing bold party glam.

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor wore the Ekaco Hibiscus Set, priced at ₹38,500, serving elegant yet relaxed party-fashion goals.