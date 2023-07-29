Boiler Room Returns To Mumbai In August; Here's All We Know About One Of Its Biggest Shows |

Boiler Room is considered to be one of the most widely viewed warehouse gig series by music lovers in India and it is returning to Mumbai in 2023 for one of its biggest shows in the country. Soon after their gig in Mumbai, Boiler Room will head to Bengaluru for a crazy night.

The show initially used to focus on dance music such as garage, house, techno, and dub, but eventually also started including grime, hip hop, classical, and jazz.

The artists’ lineup is yet to be announced by the team. Usually, it is a mix of local artists and rising global stars. Previously, the platform has hosted global artists like DJ Pierre, Matthew Dear, Josey Rebelle, and Sylvia Kastel. Indian artists like Oceantied, Blot!, Lifafa and Kini Rao have also been a part of the show.

WATCH:

Boiler Room is an online music broadcaster and club promoter based in London, United Kingdom. The first show was recorded using a webcam which was duct taped to the wall of a disused boiler room. Now, the shows take place in London, New York, Lisbon, Lima, Tokyo, Amsterdam, Berlin, São Paulo, Mexico City, Sydney, and Los Angeles.

While the venue of the gig is yet to be revealed, one can purchase the tickets for the show online. The show will take place in Mumbai on August 19 and in Bengaluru on August 20.

When: August 19, 4 pm to 12 am

Where: Venue to be announced

Price: From ₹2,358 onwards

