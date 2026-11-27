Black Friday 2026: How It Began And Why It Is One Of The World's Biggest Shopping Events |

Black Friday, one of the world's biggest shopping events, is here again. Observed on November 27 in 2026, the annual shopping extravaganza is known for massive discounts, exciting deals and special offers across categories such as electronics, fashion, beauty, home appliances and more. While the event is particularly popular in the United States, it has gradually gained popularity in several countries, including India. But why is it called Black Friday? Let's understand.

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How did Black Friday begin?

The origins of Black Friday can be traced back to the United States. It is observed on the Friday immediately after Thanksgiving, which falls on the fourth Thursday of November. Traditionally, Thanksgiving marks the beginning of the holiday shopping season in the country, with millions of people heading to stores to purchase gifts and prepare for Christmas.

The term 'Black Friday' was initially used in Philadelphia during the 1950s and 1960s. Police officers reportedly used the expression to describe the heavy traffic, crowded streets and chaos that followed Thanksgiving as shoppers and tourists flooded the city. Many believe that the term Black Friday derives from a more positive commercial meaning. It became associated with the period when businesses moved from being 'in the red' (recording losses) to 'in the black' (making profits), owing to increased sales during the holiday shopping season.

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Why is Black Friday so popular?

Black Friday has evolved into a massive global shopping phenomenon, with retailers offering significant price cuts, limited-period deals and exclusive discounts to attract customers. From smartphones and laptops to clothing, cosmetics and household essentials, shoppers often wait for the occasion to purchase products at reduced prices.

The event has also expanded beyond physical stores, with e-commerce platforms introducing online sales and early-bird offers. In India, several shopping platforms and brands have adopted Black Friday sales.

A global retail event

Today, Black Friday is more than just a shopping day. It has become a global retail event that signals the beginning of the festive shopping season. It is followed by other shopping holidays, including Small Business Saturday, Cyber Monday and Giving Tuesday, which falls on December 1.

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