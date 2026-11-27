Biryani, Fried Chicken & Mutton Sukka: Inside Anirudh And Kaviya Maran's Post-Wedding Feast For Sun Group Staff |

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Kaviya Maran, daughter of Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran, recently tied the knot in a wedding ceremony attended by family members and close friends. Following their wedding celebrations, the couple treated Sun Group employees to a special feast on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, at the group's Chennai office, and the elaborate menu has caught everyone's attention.

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What did the menu include?

The post-wedding spread featured an assortment of popular South Indian non-vegetarian delicacies. Employees were served biryani, fried chicken and mutton sukka, accompanied by boiled eggs, onion raita and brinjal curry. The meal also included a spiced drumstick dish, adding another traditional preparation to the spread. The special feast was served on banana leaves; reports note employees also received gift boxes with gold rings and chocolates ahead of the gathering.

The dessert section was equally tempting, with gulab jamun, ice cream and other sweet treats served to employees. The combination of biryani, flavourful meat preparations and traditional accompaniments made the feast a special culinary celebration.

Couple greets Sun Group employees

Anirudh and Kaviya also greeted the visitors. In the video, the couple appears to be welcoming staff with hands clasped. Anirudh donned a grey kurta-pyjama, whereas Kaviya chose a red Anarkali suit.

Anirudh and Kaviya Maran's wedding

Anirudh Ravichander is among the most popular music composers in the Indian film industry. He made his debut as a composer with the chartbuster song 'Why This Kolaveri Di' from the 2012 film 3, starring Dhanush and Shruti Haasan. Since then, he has delivered music for several successful Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films.

Read Also Anirudh Ravichander And Kavya Maran Paint The Town Red In Regal Reception Looks By Anamika Khanna

Kaviya Maran, meanwhile, is a prominent businesswoman associated with the Sun Group. She is also the CEO of Sunrisers Hyderabad, the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise owned by the group. She is frequently spotted cheering for the team during IPL matches.

The couple's wedding has attracted considerable public interest, bringing together two prominent names from the worlds of entertainment and business. While their wedding celebrations remain a talking point, the special meal organised for Sun Group employees has also become a talking point online.

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