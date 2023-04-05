Bird Paradise in Singapore: Here's everything you need to know about this soon-to-open tourist destination in Mandai Wildlife Reserve

Singapore is one of the favourite tourist destinations for people from India. Apart from offering wide range of experiences the country has now added a new site to its vibrant repertoire. The country has announced the soft opening of Bird Paradise on May 8, 2023.

Location

The new park will be located within the integrated nature and wildlife destination of Mandai Wildlife Reserve in northern Singapore, which is also home to the Night Safari, River Wonders and Singapore Zoo.

Also opening next to Bird Paradise, is a new ungated public node called Mandai Wildlife West, which has playgrounds and an array of dining and retail options, and serves as the gateway to the new park. The opening of the new attraction will give families another enticing reason to fly to Singapore for their holidays during the peak school holiday travel season.

Highlights

Amongst the highlights at Bird Paradise are eight large walk-through aviaries, each reflecting different habitats of the world which will come to life with the colours, vocalisation and natural behaviours many birds species.

With a firm focus on conservation and education, Bird Paradise will also take visitors through transitional zones that connect the various habitats where they can learn about the unique avian world.

Feeding sessions, a much-loved highlight at Jurong Bird Park previously, return with new species of birds to get up close with like the Starlings, African Hornbills and Barbets at Heart of Africa, Pelicans at Wings of Asia, and the Lories at Lory Loft.

All proceeds from animal feedings go towards the conservation projects that Mandai Wildlife Group supports in Singapore and across the region.

What's there for Indian travellers

In addition to the Singapore’s new bird park, the iconic Singapore Cable Car is launching Pokémon-themed cabins from May 1 onwards, as a part of its 50thyear celebrations. These cable cars navigate through a picturesque route as the journey begins from a mountain-top, traverses through lush green foliage and passes through a building, all the while offering visitors stunning aerial, 360-degree panoramic views, before arriving at Sentosa.

Popular amongst Indian fans as a resort destination for leisure and family friendly experiences, Sentosa has transformed through the years to become a vibrant destination with hidden gems to be discovered by every generation of travellers.

The island will unveil Sentosa Sensoryscape, a multi-sensory experience in 2023, the first milestone of the Sentosa-Brani Master Plan, which will transform Sentosa into a game-changing leisure and tourism destination. Sentosa is also buzzing with options from marquee festivals to popular restaurants, attractions, and spa retreats.

What is Singapore Rewards

In a move to encourage visitors to explore more during their travel to Singapore, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) has recently launched the Singapore Rewards, a new programme that offers complimentary experiences in Singapore for international visitors. This will run through 2023 and will provide visitors with an opportunity to try one of nearly 40 new or “off-the-beaten-path” experiences in Singapore for free.

Over the years, Indian travellers have chosen Singapore as a preferred destination for their holidays owing to its unique blend of contemporary outlook combined with emphasis on high-quality facilities. Last year India accounted for 686,000 of the overall 6.3 million global visitor arrivals, emerging as Singapore’s second-largest source market after Indonesia (1.1 million visitors). With direct flight connections from 16 Indian cities, the city well-positioned to meet the growing demand for travel from India.

“We are excited for Indian travellers to make new memories with fresh offerings across all our wildlife parks, which are now conveniently located in one single destination. Plus, there’s nostalgia at Singapore Zoo, too, with a jubilee birthday coming up this year. We look forward to welcoming everyone at Mandai Wildlife Reserve,” said Jean Choi, Chief of Sales and Marketing, Mandai Wildlife Group.