Bipin R Pandit’s Khumaar was a riveting musical night; see pics

Bipin R Pandit during the evening of Khumaar |

Bipin R Pandit’s Khumaar returned after a gap of two years and the St. Andrew’s Auditorium was houseful. The show was attended by music lovers from all over the country. Pandit’s song selection was a fine blend of old and new hit numbers. There was an inclusion of three singers from Pune, Hyderabad and Malegaon.

Talking about his show, Pandit, the Founder of Khumaar and COO of The Advertising Club, mentions, “Khumaar has truly established itself as a pan-India brand. It is a professional show and the musicians and singers do their bit for a living. Singers like Mona Prabhugaonkar, Sarvesh Mishra, Rajeshwar Karmakonda, Raagini Kavathekar and Chandrashekhar Mahamuni are Khumaar regulars and professionals who have made a name for themselves. Two things have given me immense satisfaction. One is honouring Covid heroes, who did an outstanding job during the pandemic, on stage. It included doctors, nurses, policemen, BMC employees and a ward boy. Second, three new singers were launched under my popular segment Khumaar ki Khoj – Satyendra Tripathi (voice of Udit Narayan), Zeeshan Shaikh (voice of Rafi Saab and Sonu Nigam), and Sushil Mungekar (voice of S P Balasubrahmanyam). At the moment I am evaluating doing shows at Kolhapur and Pune.”

Talking about Pandit’s skills, Ramesh Narayan, Founder, Canco Advertising Pvt Ltd, reveals, “He is a man of many talents. Mimicry and shayari are the obvious ones. But behind that is the ability to painstakingly plan a great event. The skill to spot talent and kindness to nurture it. All this came together to make Khumaar a wonderful experience. I’ve known him since the day he joined the Advertising Club. It has been my pleasure to see him develop and grow so well.”

Shashi Sinha, CEO, IPG Mediabrands India, says, “It was a wonderful experience with fabulous singers, a superb orchestra, and a great choice of songs. To top it all off, Bipin’s stage presence. My wife, friends, and I truly enjoyed the experience. I am sure the crowd also loved it as the hall was packed till the end.”

Pradeep Dwivedi, Group CEO, Eros Media World PLC, adds, “Our very own Bipin da produced yet another rocking Khumaar show with amazing new and established singing talent, orchestra and choreography, well-curated songs and his unique compering style. It was an amazing experience, especially after the long hiatus of the pandemic, and a great way to catch up with fellow music aficionados.”

There were chants of Khumaar Nahi Dekha Toh Phir Kyaa Dekha after the show ended.

The presenting sponsor was Colors, powered by sponsor Nett Value Media, co-powered by sponsor Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., associate sponsor Kingfisher. Media partners were Mediabrief, Adgully, Medianews4U and The Free Press Journal. Gift partners were Zodiac and Mondelez International.