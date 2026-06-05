Bihar Unfolds Another Chapter Of Its Rich Buddhist Heritage; Ancient Tara Devi Statue Found In Mithila Region

Ancient Tara Devi Statue Found In Mithila Region |

Bihar, a state renowned for its rich heritage and culture, birthplace of Goddess Sita, home to the ancient Nalanda University, the birthplace of the mathematician Aryabhata, and the site where Lord Buddha attained enlightenment, recently made headlines with the discovery of a 700–800-year-old statue of Goddess Tara in the Madhubani region. The finding has sparked widespread discussion across the state. Following the discovery, the Tourism Department visited the site, inspected the construction area, and examined the remains uncovered during the pond excavation.

Discovery of the ancient statue

During the cleaning of a historic pond at Phulhar in the Mithila region of Madhubani district, workers uncovered a damaged black stone idol of Goddess Tara. The artifact also bears a famous Buddhist inscription in the ancient Mithilakshar (Tirhuta) script. Experts estimate that the statue dates back to the 11th–12th century. The inscription includes notable Buddhist verses:

“Ye Dharma Hetu Prabhava Hetu Tesha Tathagatha Hyvadata. Teshaanch yo nirodhah and vadi mahashramanah.”

Transferred the idol to the Mithila Lalit Museum

Known as the “Dharma Minister” in Buddhism, the statue has been submitted to the Archaeological Department for further study. Researchers believe that Buddhist traditions may have been active in the Mithila region during the medieval period.

Following the discovery, there has been a call for preservation. Recognising its archaeological significance, local authorities and community members transferred the Tara statue to the Mithila Lalit Museum for preservation and research. Experts will now study its inscription, artistic style, and historical context.

Purpose of the excavation

The statue will be preserved and displayed in the museum. The excavation also relates to local mythology, as it is believed that Goddess Janaki used to visit this garden to pick flowers. The government aims to protect this mythological site and develop it as a tourist destination, allocating approximately ₹31.13 crore for the project. In addition to the idol, pottery fragments and other archaeological traces were discovered, suggesting the presence of an ancient settlement or religious center in the area.

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Who is Goddess Tara?

Goddess Tara is one of the most revered female deities in the Buddhist pantheon. Her name means “star” or “savior.” She is considered the supreme female Buddha and bodhisattva in Tibetan Buddhism and is also worshipped in Hinduism. Devotion to Goddess Tara is widespread across India, Nepal, Tibet, and Southeast Asia.