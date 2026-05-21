Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga Temple To Reopen For Devotees From May 31; All Details Inside

Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga Temple |

Bhimashankar Temple is one of the most significant temples dedicated to Lord Shiva. It is situated in its eponymous village, Bhimashankar, in Pune district of Maharashtra. The temple's Shiva lingam is one of the three Jyotirlingas of Maharashtra and one of the twelve Jyotirlingas. The Bhimashankar Temple is situated on a mountain in Khed taluka in the Bhimashankar forest range. The revered shrine will reopen for devotees on May 31 after remaining closed for nearly three-and-a-half months due to renovation and infrastructure development works.

Bhimashankar Temple to open soon

The reopening of the temple is expected to bring relief and excitement among devotees who have been eagerly waiting for darshan. Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga holds a special place among the 12 Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva in India, making it an important pilgrimage destination for Shaivites.

As per the updated arrangements, devotees will be allowed to enter the temple premises for darshan from early morning hours, with specific timings set for smooth crowd management. Special queues and online registration facilities may also be arranged to regulate the flow of pilgrims and ensure a hassle-free experience. Authorities are expected to deploy security personnel and volunteers to assist visitors during peak hours.

The temple was closed due to renovation

The temple was closed due to renovation and infrastructure development works. The temple’s reconstruction of the main assembly hall, along with several safety and facility enhancement projects, is nearing completion, allowing devotees to resume darshan at the temple.

The redevelopment plan aims at improving crowd management, enhancing safety and convenience for devotees. The temple was initially scheduled to remain closed for three months from January. However, the closure will now extend till May 31 due to ongoing work. The redevelopment has also been planned keeping in mind the expected rise of pilgrims in the 2027 Simhastha Kumbh Mela in Nashik.

Bhimashankar: The ecological spot

The temple is not only a spiritual centre but also an ecological hotspot, home to diverse flora and fauna, including the endangered Indian giant squirrel. Pilgrims are encouraged to maintain cleanliness and avoid plastic use in the surrounding forest area.