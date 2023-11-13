Bhai Dooj 2023: Celebrate Sibling Love With These Thoughtful Gifts For Your Brother

Bhai Dooj 2023 | Freepik

Bhai Dooj, Bhaubeej, Bhai Tika, or Bhai Phonta is a festival that beautifully symbolizes the bond between brothers and sisters. Traditionally, siblings come together on this day to celebrate their love. Sisters pray for the long and happy lives of their brothers by applying 'Tika' on their foreheads, and both exchange gifts and sweets to mark the occasion.

If you are someone who hasn't planned what to gift your brother, here is a curated list that will help you with last-minute gifting.

Ticket to travel

If your brother is a traveller and has been unable to visit his dream travel destination for a while now, after planning for a long time, make his dream come true. Gift him a ticket to his dream destination and send him on a much-needed break. Off course, a domestic or international trip is something that you can decide as per your budget.

Electronic Gadgets

You can gift your brother an electronic gadget of his choice. If he is a gamer, you can gift him a PlayStation or any latest gaming gadget. In case he is into reading or fitness, gift him a kindle or a health-monitoring gadget.

Spa Coupons

Who doesn't like some relaxation? Gift your brother a spa coupon to relax after a stressful day at work. Whether its a wellness spa, massage, or any beauty treatment, let him make the choice. And become the best sibling ever!

Plants

Nothing beats plants as gifts! Plants add character to your home, along with functionality. You can use them as show pieces, and they will help you clean your air. You can choose from an array of indoor plants that are low-maintainence.

Gaming Arcade

For those who love gaming and playing different games at the gaming arcades in malls, nothing beats a gaming coupon at the arcade. From bowling, car racing, and even indoor go-carting- your brother can have the time of his life at the arcade.

