Bhagat Singh Birth Anniversary: 10 motivational quotes by the Indian socialist revolutionary

Martyr at the age of 23 and inspiration for million minds, Bhagat Singh is truly one in a million. The charismatic Indian socialist revolutionary’s dramatic violence against the British made him the hero of Indian Independence movement. He sacrificed his life for our country and 16 years after his death, India won freedom. The young freedom fighter dedicated his entire life to the country. Today, on September 28, on his birth anniversary let us remember the brave soul with his inspiring and enriching quotes.
Here are 10 inspirational quotes from the heroic martyr:
Revolution is an inalienable right of mankind. Freedom is an imperishable birthright of all.
I emphasize that I am full of ambition and hope and of full charm of life. But I can renounce all at the time of need, and that is the real sacrifice.
The aim of life is no more to control the mind, but to develop it harmoniously; not to achieve salvation here after, but to make the best use of it here below.
Love always elevates the character of a man. It never lowers him, provided love be love.
It is easy to kill individuals but you cannot kill the ideas.
If the deaf is to hear the sound has to be very loud.
Merciless criticism and independent thinking are the two necessary traits of revolutionary thinking.
‘Revolution’ does not necessarily involve sanguinary strife nor is there any place in it for individual vendetta. It is not the cult of the bomb and the pistol. By ‘Revolution’ we mean that the present order of things, which is based on manifest injustice, must change.
Lovers, Lunatics, and poets are made of same stuff.