Bhagat Singh 119th Birth Anniversary: Know His Contributions, Early Life And Legacy Of The Great Revolutionary

Bhagat Singh 119th Birth Anniversary |

Born on September 28, 1907, in Banga, Lyallpur district of Punjab (now in Pakistan), Shaheed Bhagat Singh is revered as one of the most significant revolutionaries of India’s freedom struggle. His fierce dedication to the cause of independence and willingness to sacrifice his life for the nation's freedom have made him a symbol of resistance against colonial rule. September 28 marks his 119th birth anniversary. On this occasion, let's take a look at his early life, contributions, and more about the revolutionary.

Bhagat Singh

Bhagat Singh was an Indian anti-colonial revolutionary. He was born on September 28, 1907, in Banga, Punjab (now in Pakistan). He was deeply influenced by the Jallianwala Bagh massacre (1919) and the non-cooperation movement (1920-22) led by Mahatma Gandhi. However, after witnessing the violence and brutality of British rule, he adopted revolutionary means to fight for India's independence. He was associated with the Hindustan Socialist Republican Association (HSRA) and believed in radical measures to overthrow British rule. Some of his notable acts include:

They both were executed by the British government on March 23, 1931, for their involvement in the Lahore Conspiracy Case. His fearless activism and call for action ignited the spirit of freedom among millions of Indians, especially the youth.

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Notable acts

Lala Lajpat Rai's revenge (1928): Bhagat Singh, along with Shivaram Rajguru and Chandrashekhar Azad, plotted to assassinate British officer James A. Scott, who was responsible for the lathi charge that led to Lala Lajpat Rai's death. However, they mistakenly killed John Saunders instead.

Assembly bombing (1929): Bhagat Singh and Batukeshwar Dutt threw non-lethal bombs in the Central Legislative Assembly in Delhi to protest against repressive laws. They surrendered voluntarily and used the trial as a platform to spread their revolutionary ideas.

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Interesting facts about Bhagat Singh

Deeply disturbed by the Jallianwala Bagh massacre at the age of 12, Bhagat Singh bunked school and went to the site and collected bottles of soil with the blood of victims to worship daily.

He initiated an extensive hunger strike in prison that lasted 116 days to oppose the unequal treatment of Indian and European prisoners.