Mahatma Jyotirao Phule’s 200th Birth Anniversary To Be Marked With National Seminar In Mumbai | Pinterest

Mumbai: The Centre for Study of Society and Secularism (CSSS) and the College of Social Work (Empowered Autonomous), Nirmala Niketan, Mumbai, have announced a one-day national seminar to commemorate the 200th birth anniversary of eminent social reformer Mahatma Jyotirao Phule.

The event, titled "Jyotirao Phule’s Vision and Contemporary India: Revisiting Equality, Justice and Social Transformation," will take place on October 16 at the Nirmala Niketan campus in Churchgate. The seminar aims to explore Phule's social philosophy.

The first thematic session will focus on Phule’s ideas regarding religion, rationality, and social reform.

Discussions will center on the critique of religious orthodoxy, rationalism, critical thinking, and the relevance of Satyashodhak thought in modern society. The second session will address the rights of marginalised communities, highlighting issues surrounding social exclusion, access to resources, rights-based developmental approaches, and community empowerment.

Advocate Irfan Engineer and Dr. Lidwin Dias will serve as patrons for the national seminar, while Dr. Sandhya Mhatre is the convener. The organizing committee includes Dr. Saman Afroz, Dr. Sameer Mohite, Dr. Virochan Raote, Neha Dabhade, and Farhat Khan.

Interested scholars and participants can contact the organising committee via email at csss.mumbai@gmail.com or nn@cswnn.edu.in

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