Beyond Borders: How Darbar Festival Is Promoting Indian Classical Music Worldwide | Photo Credit: Darbar.org

London's annual Darbar Festival, held from October 24 to November 1, 2026, at the Barbican Centre and Milton Court, showcased Hindustani and Carnatic classical music to global audiences. The festival recently concluded its 2026 edition, bringing together renowned Indian classical musicians and music enthusiasts. From live performances and film screenings to discussions and wellness sessions, the festival offered audiences an opportunity to experience India's rich musical heritage. Read on to know more.

Darbar Festival 2026

Darbar Festival, one of the prominent festivals celebrating Indian classical music, returned to London from October 24 to November 1, 2026, marking its 21st edition. Held at the Barbican Centre and Milton Court, the festival featured performances by several acclaimed musicians, including Ustad Wasifuddin Dagar (Dhrupad), Kala Ramnath and Jayanthi Kumaresh (Midnight Ragas), Sandeep Narayan, Ustad Irshad Khan, Amaan and Ayaan Ali Bangash, Jasdeep Singh Degun, Debanjan Bhattacharjee, Spoorthi Rao, Sunanda Sharma, Pandit Prasad Khaparde and Ustad Shahbaz Hussain.

The festival celebrated both Hindustani and Carnatic classical music traditions through live performances, talks, film screenings and wellness sessions featuring raga meditation, breathwork and yoga.

Beyond conventional concert formats, Darbar Festival offers audiences an opportunity to experience the meditative depth of Hindustani music alongside the rhythmic complexity and energy of Carnatic traditions.

About Darbar Festival

Darbar Festival was established in 2005 by Sandeep Singh Virdee in honour of his late father, tabla teacher Gurmit Singh Virdee. Organised by Darbar Arts Culture and Heritage, the festival is based in London and has developed into a significant international platform for Hindustani and Carnatic classical music.

Often held at London's Barbican Centre, the festival introduces global audiences to India's rich musical heritage through performances rooted in tradition, genre-crossing collaborations and educational initiatives. Over the years, it has created a platform for celebrated musicians and emerging talent to showcase the diversity and depth of Indian classical music to international audiences.

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