Best ways to celebrate Republic Day at home amid Covid-19 pandemic

Republic Day is celebrated every year on January 26 and marks the true spirit of independent India. A national holiday, it is marked with zest and special attention all over the nation. However, with the COVID-19 pandemic, it might not be possible to go out to celebrate Republic Day. Fret not, you can always honour this day at home with your family! Let’s look at different ways of observing Republic Day at home.

Watch the Republic Day parade

The Republic Day parade is a grand event that takes place at Rajpath in the capital of India. If you are not able to go to see the parade, you can always watch it live on your TV. You will be thrilled as you see the beautiful cultural floats from the different states of India. Apart from that, school children also take part in this awe-inspiring event along with armed forces.

Watch patriotic movies

This day would be best to recall the sacrifices given by the freedom fighters of India and those who are still at the border fighting for our country's safety. You can watch a number of patriotic movies by Bollywood such as Raazi, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Chak De India, Lagaan, Rang De Basanti, Kesari, Border, Airlift and many more. You can find all these on different OTT platforms.

Listen to patriotic songs

Songs such as Ae Watan from Raazi and Sandese Aate Hain from Border will bring tears to your eyes as you feel the love for your country. Along with these, you can also listen to Bharat Humko Jaan Se Pyaara Hai from Roja, Maa Tujhe Salaam by A.R. Rahman, Chale Chalo from Lagaan and Teri Mitti from Kesari.

Decorate your home

Republic Day is a special day for all, so decorate your place uniquely; tricoloured! You can use wall hangings, balloons, and flowers to create your home into a tricoloured one. Apart from that, you can also use tricoloured fairy lights as well as make a tricoloured rangoli to lighten up your house on Republic day.

Sing the national anthem

Singing the national anthem of the country is a must on Republic Day. You and your family can together sing the revered song that will surely leave you feeling full of pride and belonging.

Published on: Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 10:19 AM IST