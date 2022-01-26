Republic Day 2022: Try this Tri Colour Sandwich recipe by Chef Ranveer Brar and add a patriotic flavour to your R-Day festivities

While you celebrate Republic Day in the comfort of your home, all curled up in a blanket on a chilly morning watching the annual parade with your family, make the day even more special by preparing some tasty tricolour sandwiches, to add a patriotic flavour to your breakfast or brunch!

Ingredients

4 bread slices, corners sliced

½ cup cabbage, shredded

½ cup carrot, grated

1-cup mayonnaise

2 tbsps schezwan sauce

2 tbsps mint chutney

Salt to taste

2 tbsps butter (optional)

Method

In a mixing bowl, add grated cabbage, carrot, mayonnaise and salt. Divide the mixture into three separate mixing bowls. Add schezwan sauce to one and mint chutney in another and mix well. Keep the third mixture plain. Apply butter to the bread slices. Apply the mint chutney mixture on the first slice. Place another bread slice on top. Keeping the buttered side up. Spread the plain mixture on this bread slice. Spread evenly. Place another bread slice on this and spread the schezwan mixture on it. Cover with the final bread slice. Gently cut into two and serve.

—Recipe by Chef Ranveer Brar

