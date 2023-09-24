Bengaluru Set To Host India's First World Coffee Conference |

Bengaluru is all set to host the 5th World Coffee Conference (WCC), an event highlighting the economic importance of growing coffee around the globe. It is for the first time that a global coffee event is being held in India, in Bengaluru and Asia.

International Coffee Organization (ICO), in collaboration with the Coffee Board of India, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Karnataka Government and the Coffee Industry, will host the 5th World Coffee Conference (WCC) - 2023 from September 25-28 at Bangalore Palace. It will be a four-day coffee event in Bengaluru which will see the participation of industry leaders, experts, exporters, traders, coffee chain owners, coffee rrowers, coffee roasters, coffee enthusiasts and students.

The event will be inaugurated by Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal and is expected to draw participants from over 80 countries, including 2,400 delegates, 117 speakers, 208 exhibitors, 10,000 visitors and over 300 B2B meetings.

The conference aims to create pathways to benefiting coffee farmers who play a pivotal role in the coffee production chain. The central theme of the event will be 'Sustainability Through Circular Economy and Regenerative Agriculture'. It is also, dedicated to promote the coffee trade and fostering good relations among coffee-producing and consuming nations.

The event will include panel discussions, workshops, competitions, coffee tastings, and an exhibition showcasing unique coffee products and services and networking events which will give expansion opportunities to entrepreneurs, retailers and coffee businessmen. It also offers opportunities to participants like ourselves who are looking to further their coffee knowledge.

Coffee Museum will have a dome-shaped structure that will showcase the coffee plantations from India and demonstrate the journey of a coffee bean from its source to the cup.

World Coffee Conference will have discussions on crucial matters concerning the global coffee industry.

